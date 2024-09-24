HP is holding its Imagine event this week, and with it, the company is announcing a new entry in its refreshed EliteBook series: the AMD-powered EliteBook X, which joins the existing EliteBook Ultra, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

Additionally, HP is also introducing new variants of the EliteBook Ultra and the HP OmniBook X, bringing the entry barrier a good bit lower. Finally, the company is launching the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip, though this model was announced a couple of weeks ago alongside Intel's Lunar Lake processors, it's just shipping starting today.

The new HP EliteBook X

The HP EliteBook X is the company's latest business laptop, and the first one under the refreshed EliteBook branding to feature an AMD processor. Like every laptop since the brand refresh, this PC will support Copilot+, though these capabilities will only roll out to AMD (and Intel) processors in November.

More specificlly, the HP EliteBook X is powered by "next-generation AMD Ryzen Pro processors", which HP isn't specifying, but are likely part of the Ryzen AI 300 series. The processor will feature up to 55TOPS of AI performance, similar to the OmniBook Ultra laptop, which features an exclusive AMD chip that only HP is using. Otherwise, the laptop features up to 64GB of RAM with very fast speeds up to 8,000MT/s, and up to 2TB of storage.

One of the highlight features HP is touting is called AI Companion, which can "analyze and query" your files, which suggests it can pull data from your files to answer specific questions and help you with certain workloads. On the topic of AI, HP is also touting Poly Camera Pro, which uses the NPU to apply effects to your webcam, including background blur and removal. These features are also available on the OmniBook Ultra Flip powered by Intel's Core Ultra Series processors.

A feature that seems to be exclusive to the EliteBook X is the ability to run certain security features powered by Wolf Security on the NPU, relieving the CPU to perform better in other tasks.

The HP EliteBook X will be available sometime in December, and HP isn't ready to announce a price just yet.

Snapdragon X Plus 8-core comes to more PCs

The other big announcement from HP today is that the HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X, which launched earlier this year with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, are expanding into a more affordable price range by adding the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core chipset that was launched at IFA 2024.

This new lower-tier of processor is still promising more CPU performance than an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, though the GPU performance also takes a big hit compared to the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus 10-core. However, the NPU performance is still the same, so these variants are just as Copilot+ cable as the existing ones.

With these new versions, prices for these laptops should come down significantly, making Copilot+ much more accessible. Plus, it brings the signature efficiency of Arm to a lower price point, too. You can check out these two products below, though the new configurations may not be available just yet.