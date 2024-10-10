Announced at an event at HP's headquarters in Palo Alto last month, the EliteBook X G1a is the most powerful commercial AI PC to date, packing a 55 TOPS NPU. That NPU is part of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375, and if you want it, you have to buy HP. Right now, the company has an exclusive on the chip, and the rest of the market maxes out at 50 TOPS.

I've mostly been pretty negative about AI PCs, and why shouldn't I be? Most of the efforts we've seen this far have been pretty lame. The first-gen products with 10-ish TOPS NPUs had Windows Studio Effects as their hero feature, which wasn't too impressive when any meeting software can do all of that stuff anyway. Copilot+ sounds great, but since Recall got pushed back, the leftover features haven't been exciting.

HP has me convinced, because while I'm still not a believer in Copilot+, Microsoft's first-party stuff isn't all there is. This company is going all-in on AI, and it's a unique value proposition compared to other OEMs, which are relying on other software vendors to make AI meaningful.

HP sent me a pre-production unit of the EliteBook X for a preview. It had no input on the contents of this article, other than that benchmarking of this unit is not allowed. A full review will come later when production units are available.

HP EliteBook X G1a Specs CPU AMD Ryzen AI Series GPU Up to AMD Radeon 890M Display type IPS or OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, up t0 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-8000 Storage Up to 2TB SSD Battery 74.5Whr Charge speed 100W charger Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3,2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP webcam with IR Cellular connectivity n/a Wi-Fi connectivity MediaTek MT7925 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.29x8.45x0.35-0.52 inches (312.2x214.75x8.98-13.17 mm) Weight 3.3 pounds (1.499kg) Speakers Four stereo speakers, audio by Poly Studio Colors Natural Silver Price TBA Expand

The hardware

It's still just a great laptop

Close

HP overhauled its branding this year, a bit less so on the business side. However, there won't be an EliteBook 1000 series anymore. That's replaced with EliteBook X. It's deeper than that though, because the EliteBook X G1a isn't quite the successor to the EliteBook 1040 G11, a product that I recently called the only Meteor Lake laptop still worth buying.

Indeed, the EliteBook X is powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors, it's heavier, it has a different keyboard, it's made of metal, there are no 5G options, and there are fewer display options. I asked a lot of questions about this, trying to get to the bottom about why HP would change so much of such a great product.

The answer, like I just said, is that this actually isn't a direct successor to the EliteBook 1040 G11. AMD Ryzen AI 300 isn't just about the NPU; it's the most powerful mobile CPU on the market right now. This product is made for people that want that kind of power, so with that in mind, some of the changes start to make sense. If that's not for you, there will be something like an EliteBook X G1i (the 'i' is for Intel) coming later, maybe a Flip model like HP did with OmniBook.

That additional power means it weighs more, coming in at 3.3 pounds, about two-thirds of a pound heavier than the EliteBook 1040 G11. And it's made of aluminum, a more premium yet heavier material than magnesium.