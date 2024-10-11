HP EliteBook X G1a With the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, the HP EliteBook X G1a is a major upgrade from its predecessor, adding new AI capabilities that are only possible on the latest hardware. Pros AMD Ryzen AI processors are faster and more efficient It's smaller in almost every dimension Aluminum build feels more premium Cons It's heavier Features like cellular support and a privacy screen haven't been confirmed It's only coming in December See at HP

HP is in the process of rebranding its entire laptop lineup, and its business laptops are also seeing some changes with new additions. Recently, the company introduced the new HP EliteBook X G1a, which is basically a successor to the EliteBook 1040 G11 that launched earlier in the year.

It may seem early for a new version of a laptop, but there have been major developments in the PC industry, so this new model is a bigger upgrade than you might think. But just how much of an upgrade is it? We're here to help you decide if it's worth waiting for this new model or if you'll be fine with the previous one.

HP EliteBook X G1a vs EliteBook 1040 G11: Pricing, availability, and specs

Right off the bat, it's important to note that the HP EliteBook X G1a isn't available yet at the time of writing this article. The laptop will be launched in December, and even the pricing is still a mystery. However, you should expect it to be fairly pricy, as all ElitebBooks tend to be.

Case in point, the HP EliteBook 1040 G11 is still a relatively pricy machine. There are various configurations available at different websites, but the customizable model, which you can tailor to your specific needs in terms of specs, starts at $2,384 on HP's website. However, you can find pre-built models going for as low as $1,399, depending on sales.



HP EliteBook X G1a HP EliteBook 1040 G11 CPU AMD Ryzen AI Series Up to Intel Core Ultra 165H GPU Up to AMD Radeon 890M Intel integrated graphics or Arc integrated graphics Display type IPS or OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits, up to 100% DCI-P3, optional touch 60Hz IPS LCD or 120Hz OLED, touch or non-touch, up to 800 nits Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, up t0 2880x1800 14-inches, 1920x1200 or 2880x1800 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-8000 Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz (soldered), dual-channel Storage Up to 2TB SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD Battery 74.5Whr Up to 68Whr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1x USB 3,2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 Operating System Windows 11 Up to Windows 11 Pro Webcam 5MP webcam with IR 5MP IR Wi-Fi connectivity MediaTek MT7925 Wi-Fi 7 Up to Intel BE200 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Up to Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.29x8.45x0.35-0.52 inches (312.2x214.75x8.98-13.17 mm) 12.36 x 8.66 x 0.41-0.59 inches (313.9mm x 219.9mm x 10.5-14.9 mm) Weight 3.3 pounds (1.499kg) From 2.57 pounds (1.18kg) Speakers Four stereo speakers, audio by Poly Studio Quad speakers Price TBA Starts at $2837

Performance

AMD Ryzen AI is on a different level

Performance is the area where you're likely to see the biggest gap between these two laptops. The HP EliteBook 1040 G11 is powered by Intel's Core Ultra Series 1 processors, also known as Meteor Lake, and it's pretty good overall. We reviewed this laptop, and it performed very well for all kinds of day-to-day tasks, so you're not going to be disappointed by it.

However, the EliteBook X G1a is powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors, which have changed things very significantly. Like we've seen with laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors are promising far better battery life than anything we've seen in the past, while also offering great performance. Efficiency is a bigger deal than ever with processors coming in the second half of this year, and even though Meteor Lake is recent, it feels sort of outdated. We don't have reviews of our own just yet, but looking at the average performance on Geekbench 6, it looks like AMD Ryzen AI 300 is a good bit faster.

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H (EliteBook 1040 G11) AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (average) Geekbench 6 (single/multi) 2,394 / 12,642 2,565 / 13,186

More importantly, the AMD processors should be able to hold that performance better on battery power, unlike the EliteBook 1040 G11, while having better battery life in general. AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors also have a massive boost in AI performance, particularly through the NPU, which is another potential benefit of the new model. The HP EliteBook X G1a will be a Copilot+ PC when it gets updated later this year, with features like new Windows Studio Effects, live captions with translation, and Recall sometime in the future. Microsoft is working on many new Copilot+ features, too, so there's a bit to look forward to there, while the EliteBook 1040 G11 will be left behind in terms of AI features.

Otherwise, the laptops are mostly similar, though the EliteBook X G1a can be equipped with more RAM, and it's faster RAM at that, so things may feel a bit snappier overall.

Display

They're pretty similar

On the other hand, the display will be very similar between these two models. In fact, the configurations available here are pretty much the same for both laptops. You have a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio on both, and in both cases, you get a base model with an IPS panel and Full HD+ resolution, or 1920x1200. You also have the option to upgrade to a 2.8K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and touch support.

The main difference we're seeing right now is that the EliteBook 1040 G11 has an option to add an HP SureView privacy screen, which makes it impossible to see the contents on the display at an angle, preventing snooping from bystanders in public. This option hasn't been mentioned for the EliteBook X, though it would be surprising to not see it show up at some point.

Otherwise, these two laptops are nearly identical in this regard. The EliteBook X G1a seems to have smaller bezels, though, since the laptop itself is smaller despite having a similar-sized screen. Both laptops also have four stereo speakers, so the audio experience should also be similar. Likewise, both have 5MP webcams with Windows Hello support, so there's not much to say there, either.

Design and ports

The new one is smaller, but heavier