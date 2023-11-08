Source: HP HP Envy x360 15 (2023, Intel) $700 $1150 Save $450 The HP Envy x360 is a versatile laptop with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. While this model typically sells for $1150, it's now been discounted to just $700 for a limited time. $700 at Best Buy

Convertible laptops offer the most versatile experience with the least amount of compromise. You get a laptop that offers plenty of power, and the ability to use it in different modes that can make work a lot easier. With that said, we're now seeing an exceptional deal that knocks $450 off the HP Envy x360 laptop, dropping the price down to just $700 for a limited time.

What's great about the HP Envy x360 laptop?

The HP Envy x360 laptop features a large 15.6-inch touchscreen display that provides excellent images with crispy text and vibrant colors, that looks good from all angles. The laptop is sleek and durable thanks to its metal construction, and offers a lot of power thanks to Intel's latest 13th-gen Core i7 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

In addition to great picture quality, the laptop also offers great sounds thanks to HP Audio Boost and speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Despite its svelte design, you get impressive connectivity here with Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more. The laptop's 5MP camera is perfect for video calls, and if you want to keep things private, you can always block the camera and mute the microphone for enhanced privacy.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic laptop here at a very good price. While there are cheaper laptops available, you won't find one that offers this much value, making it the perfect choice for someone looking for a new laptop. And if you're a Best Buy cardholder, you'll get the extra perk of being able to take advantage of the retailer's 24-month financing option for this holiday season.