HP Envy 16 (2023) $1100 $1750 Save $650 The HP Envy 16 comes with up to a powerful Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, making it ideal for gaming and those who require a little more power from their laptops. In addition to its excellent performance, the laptop also has a large 16-inch touchscreen display and a lot of storage thanks to its 1TB internal SSD drive. $1100 at Best Buy

You don't always need to spend $2000 to get a great laptop, with some of the best laptops out right now coming in well below this mark. With that said, if you're someone that's looking for a sleek with a large screen and lots of power — look no further than the HP Envy 16. This laptop delivers with its 16-inch display, Intel Core i9 processor, and RTX 4060 graphics. Best of all, this laptop is now $650 less than its retail price, coming in at just $1100 for a limited time.

What's great about the HP Envy 16 laptop?

The HP Envy provides one of the most well-balanced experiences when it comes to a laptop, offering a sleek look that's also relatively thin, with lots of power provided by the aforementioned Intel Core i9 processor. The laptop also has 16GB of DDR5-5200 MHz RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage.

Perhaps the specification that's going to catch most people's eyes is going to be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. While it's not the most powerful graphics card available in a laptop, it's still packs plenty of punch, and is great for gaming and creative work like editing videos, working with 3D models, and more.

In addition to the 16-inch 2560×1600 pixel display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, you also get an exceptional audio experience thanks to the laptop's quad speaker setup with tuning by Bang & Olufsen. You also get a great assortment of ports with the laptop's two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A, HDMI, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The HP Envy 16 also has a 5MP True Vision camera with support for Windows Hello, that can also be closed in order to maintain privacy when needed. In addition, the laptop also has a backlit keyboard, and can fast charge from zero to 50% in around 30 minutes. For the most part, you're getting a really solid laptop here that's packed with features and cost far less than its regular price.

So, if you've been thinking about going with a large laptop that has a lot of power, the HP Envy 16 is going to be a good choice. Of course, be sure to invest in proper protection and check out some of best cases recommendations for the laptop, because you never know what can happen while you're on the go.