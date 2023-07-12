HP Envy 16 $1100 $1750 Save $650 This powerful HP Envy 16 comes with an Intel Core i9 processor and NVidia RTX graphics in a sleek and premium chassis that's usually very expensive. But you can save $650 right now, making it much more enticing. $1100 at Best Buy

Content creators and anyone wanting a powerful laptop for their workload can stop looking right now, as you can snag the HP Envy 16 right now with a whopping $650 discount, making this top-tier laptop even more enticing. This machine comes with top-of-the-line specs, including an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, which would usually cost you $1,750. However, this Prime Day deal brings it down to just $1,100, and it's a total no-brainer at that price.

What makes the HP Envy 16 a great deal?

Laptops as powerful as the HP Envy 16 usually come in much thicker and less premium-looking bodies, so there are multiple reasons why this is a great deal right now. First off, it has that Intel Core i9-13900H processor, which is the latest available, and it gives you a whopping 14 cores and 20 threads for excellent performance in everything from browsing the web to working on video editing or even some gaming. Pair that with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, and you have a truly great machine for more demanding workloads.

Things are made even better by the 16-inch display, which comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (or WQXGA) resolution, so it's plenty sharp, plus it has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it's not a gaming laptop, these specs and this screen mean you can actually play some games on the Envy 16 and have a great experience.

Other highlights include a 5MP webcam, lots of ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI, and a premium aluminum chassis that looks great in any environment. It's under 20mm thick, too, so it's pretty portable considering the specs. All of this comes together to make for a fantastic laptop that usually costs $1,750, and that's not a bad price. But with this $650 discount bringing it down to just $1,100, there's never been a better time to buy one, so you'll want to grab it before it's gone.

