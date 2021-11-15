You can now pre-order the powerful HP Envy 34 All-in-One

The HP Envy 34 All-in-One, a powerful AiO desktop PC, is now available to pre-order from the company’s website. HP announced the Envy 34 a couple of months ago, and we got the chance to go hands-on with it. This is a powerful desktop PC in an all-in-one form factor, complete with a high-resolution magnetic camera. When we got to preview the device, it came with an Intel Core i9-11900, a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 128GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage, which was a truly beastly machine.

Only one model is available for pre-order right now, and it’s a bit tamer than the one we got to try. But that’s not to say it isn’t great in its own right. This version comes with an Intel Core i7-11700 processor, with 8 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.9GHz, along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It also includes 16GB of dual-channel memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD. FOr the RAM, keep in mind you still get four SODIMM slots, so you can always upgrade that later on. You also have two M.2 slots for SSD storage.

The display is another big deal with the HP Envy 34 All-in-One. It’s a 34-inch panel that comes in the 21:9 aspect ratio, which is fantastic for multitasking, especially with Windows 11. As we noted in our hands-on, the Snap Layouts in Windows 11 make multitasking much better on a single ultrawide screen. It’s also an incredibly sharp display with a WUHD (5120 x 2160) resolution. It also goes up to 500 nits and covers 98% of DCI-P3.

For video calls, it includes a magnetic camera you can attach to the top of the screen, and this camera is no slouch. It’s a 16MP camera with pixel binning and a 2μm sensor, so you’re going to look great in video meetings, even though it records video at 1080p.

Finally, it has a ton of ports. On the back, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet and a headphone jack. On the side of the screen’s stand, you get an additional USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a full-size SD card reader.

All of that comes to $2,349.99 if you want to pre-order this model, and HP says it will begin shipping on November 30th. There should be more powerful models in the future, but it’s unclear when that will happen. If this model interests you, you can pre-order the HP Envy 34 below.