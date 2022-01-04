HP announces new Envy desktop PC and webcam monitors at CES 2022

With CES 2022 about to start, HP has announced a new Envy Desktop PC for 2022, promising high-end performance and an easily upgradeable design if you want even more down the line. Additionally, HP also announced a pair of monitors with built-in webcams to make it easier for family and friends to stay in touch remotely.

Starting with the 2022 HP Envy Desktop PC, the latest model comes with Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake desktop processors, from a Core i5-12400 up to an Intel Core i9-12900K with 16 cores (eight high-performance, eight efficient) and up to 5.2GHz speeds. You can choose between the 65W processors models (non-K) or the high-power 125W versions of the Core i5, Core i7, or Core i9, depending on your needs. You also get the latest and greatest NVIDIA graphics up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 12GB of GDDR6X memory, meaning you can feasibly use this for gaming. If you’re more of an AMD fan, you can also get up to a Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

That’s not all, as you can also get up to 128GB of RAM, although this is DDR4 memory and not DDR5 just yet. On top of that, you get up to a 1TB SSD and a 2TB HDD for storage.

But if this isn’t enough for you or you want to upgrade later, HP makes that easy, too. The 2022 Envy Desktop PC has a “one-touch open” design, meaning you can remove the side panel with the press of a button, giving you access to all the internals to make any necessary upgrades.

For connectivity, the new HP Envy desktop PC (2022) comes with a ton of ports including easily accessible USB ports, headphone jack, and an SD card reader at the top, plus a wide range of ports including Thunderbolt 4 and four display outputs (one HDMI and three DisplayPort) at the back. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connections.

As for the new webcam monitors, we have the new HP M24 and M27 models. The highlight of these monitors is that they include a high-resolution 5MP webcam built right in, meaning you can make calls with friends and family and look as sharp as ever. It can also be great for remote learning or work meetings you may need to take part in if you’re working from home. The monitor connects using a single USB Type-C connection so both the display and camera are easily connected to your PC or laptop. They also support power delivery, so you don’t need a separate cable to charge your laptop while you’re connected.

Aside from the webcam, these are fairly standard monitors. They include a Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with up to a 75Hz refresh with AMD FreeSync support. There are two integrated speakers for sound and two microphones to pick up your voice during calls. The two monitors are essentially identical aside from the size, with one having a 23.8-inch display and the other featuring a 27-inch panel, as the names suggest.

For connectivity, the HP M24 and M27 monitors include two USB Type-A ports and an audio out port so you can connect devices directly to the monitor. It also comes with an HDMI port and DisplayPort support, so if you don’t have a USB Type-C cable, you can still use the monitor as a standard display.

The HP M24 and M27 webcam monitors will be available at HP’s online store in early January, so you should be able to find them soon. They’ll cost $319.99 and $359.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, the HP Envy Desktop 2022 model will be coming at some point this spring on HP’s website and other retailers. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, so we’ll have to wait until closer to launch to learn more about that.