There are many different All-in-One PCs (AIO) on the market, but the HP Envy Move is a new and unique addition. This experimental AIO from HP is quite special since it's meant to be portable. It has a built-in battery, an HDMI port for being used as a monitor, a handle on the top for you to carry it around, and even a spot in the back for you to house the included keyboard.

The HP Envy Move is no iMac or Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i when it comes to performance, but the more I used it, the more it had me questioning what an AIO computer could be. It's extraordinary in design and concept, even though I still had some gripes with it, like the keyboard accessory being a bit awkward to use and the lack of ports. Still, if you need a uniquely portable desktop computer for your home and want the option to take it with you to the office, the HP Envy Move does the trick and is worth it as a work-from-home PC.

About this review: This review was written after three weeks of testing the HP Envy Move provided by HP. The company did not have any input into the review's contents.

HP Envy Move Recomended Windows AIO An AIO you can comfortably take with you 8 / 10 $750 $900 Save $150 The HP Envy Move is one of the more unique Windows AIOs you can buy. It's designed to be portable, with a built-in handle on the top, pop-out feet, and an integrated battery. It also comes with a nifty keyboard accessory and has an HDMI port, which means you can use it as a monitor. CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Memory 16GB LPDDR5-4800 Mhz RAM Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Ports 1x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 1x HDMI 1.4 in Expansion Slots 2 M.2 (1 for SSD, 1 for WLAN) Display 23.8-inch QHD (2560x1440) resolution touch screen Operating System Windows 11 Home Case Shell white plastic chassis with speckle design and textured pattern Dimension 21.74x5.85x14.43 inches Weight 9.04 pounds Networking Realtek Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 PSU 90W barreled charger Camera HP Wide Vision 5MP IR privacy camera Pros Unique design that puts portability first

Pricing and availability

The HP Envy Move is now available through HP.com and Best Buy. Pricing starts at $900 at HP and $1,000 at Best Buy, but there's a sale at HP that brings it down to $750 at the time of writing. The specific unit that was sent to me for review has a few upgrades that push the price close to $1,120 (or $969 on sale). The CPU was upgraded from the standard Intel Core i3-1315U to the faster Intel Core i5-1335U; the RAM was bumped from 8GB to 16GB; and storage was bumped from 256GB to 512GB.

Design

Uniquely portable

The highlight of the HP Envy Move and the biggest reason to buy it is the design. It is one of the few truly "portable" consumer desktop computers you can buy right now, thanks to the built-in battery helping you free it from the wall. And yes, weighing in at 9 pounds, my calling this "portable" might seem like a stretch, but several design elements made moving this computer around my home pretty easy.

While you typically keep an AIO on your desk because it's constructed out of aluminum or metal, the HP Envy Move is something completely different. It's made mainly of plastic — and unique-looking plastic, to boot. It comes in what HP calls a "shell white" color, with occasional speckled dots scattered around the top and sides. It reminds me of what Acer does on their Aspire Vero line.

The plastic helps keep the weight down, but the portability is further improved by the handle on the top of the chassis, with a leather strap that makes it easier to pick up and carry around. The handle magnetically snaps into the back of the chassis, too, so it doesn't hang around when you're not using it. I had no issues taking this thing from room to room in my home, be it my living room, my bedroom, or even the basement to perform display testing. I've never had this experience with another computer before.

Other nifty design features to help with that portability are the feet on the bottom and the pocket on the back. If you place the Envy Move down on a flat surface, two feet automatically swivel outwards to give you a place to rest it. You can also put the keyboard in the fabric pocket in the back and grab it when needed to start working. This means you can take this literally anywhere. The feet even allow the screen to tilt back (at a small angle) for more comfortable viewing. Somebody on X (formerly Twitter) feed dared me to take this to Starbucks, and I honestly would have if this thing had a briefcase-style case.

The final design element to discuss here is B&O-tuned speakers. Let me tell you, these speakers get very loud. It's dual 5W speakers, but I enjoyed listening to my favorite tunes on Spotify. It was like having a jukebox with loud and clear audio.

Keyboard

Not the best

HP includes a wireless Bluetooth keyboard, which has an integrated touchpad. Unfortunately, it seems like HP would rather you use the touchscreen on the PC. The keyboard is low quality and made of plastic. It reminds me of something you'd get on a $200 laptop like the HP Stream. The keycaps feel way too thin, and though the keyboard deck is rigid and doesn't bend, typing on it isn't quite pleasurable. There's a lot of bottoming out, and the keycaps aren't as bouncy or snappy. It's not even backlit.

There's a touchpad on the side of the keyboard, but it's also horrible. It also feels thin, but it's fairly large. It's not laptop-quality, though, and I felt some fatigue in my fingers after using the keyboard and trackpad combo while writing this review. The large pocket on the back means you can use or house any other keyboard or mouse, though, so it's not too much of a worry if you need something else.

Ports

Not enough for my needs

As portable as the HP Envy Move is supposed to be, the biggest fault is the port selection. I still used a dongle with this computer even though I didn't want to. The left side has a single USB-C port and a USB-A port, along with a volume slider. The right side has a power button, a screen brightness button, a button to switch inputs, and HDMI-in and the charging port.

When I opted to hook up my colorimeter over USB-A to test out this display, the USB-C port was the only port left available for me to use, so I had to grab a dongle to connect to my portable SSD.

The HDMI in helps you double down and connect your favorite devices to the HP Envy Move's touch screen.

What I do like here, though, is the HDMI-in, which helps you double down and connect your favorite devices to the HP Envy Move's touchscreen. I plugged my Surface Pro 8 into this display and used it as a portable monitor while working out of my living room. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i has a similar feature.

Note there is no headphone jack on this unit, so you'll need to use Bluetooth speakers or the integrated ones. It would defeat the portability aspect of the HP Envy Move anyway, so I get it.

Display

I wish it packed more pixels

The HP Envy Move has a 23.8-inch touchscreen display with a 2560x1400 resolution. That's a 16:9 aspect ratio. For most people, this resolution will be fine for basic productivity. I easily stacked my favorite windows side by side and got a lot of work done, but coming from using a big 32-inch 4K monitor, I wish the resolution was higher, or the aspect ratio was taller. When I moved my face close to the screen, I could sometimes see the pixels on photos. The text wasn't consistently sharp, either. If you want a sharper screen, the Yoga 9i AIO is better, but it won't be as portable.

I did, however, enjoy using the touchscreen, which is not something all AIOs pack. It's quite smooth, and whether I'm scrolling through my X feed or playing Solitaire, it'll be good enough for your needs.

Generally, for things like watching YouTube videos or video conferencing, this display is adequate. I headed over to YouTube and watched a 24/7 live-streaming video of a Cozy Fireplace, and I came away pleased. The orange in the flames looked bright, and I could see a lot of contrast in the brown wooden planks slowly being turned black by the flames. The results in my colorimeter can attest to that, including the 1000:1 contrast and the 320-nit brightness. Elsewhere, it's 89% sRGB, 68% AdobeRGB, 87% PS3, and 63% NTSC.

The numbers might seem less than impressive since they are in the 60-80% range, but don't let them fool you. For the basic everyday tasks, this display is fine. It might not be as good as the Yoga AIO, which scores 80-90% across the board, but for a portable computer that you're not going to sit too close to, it'll do the trick.

The top of the display also has a 5MP webcam, which, as with most HP products, is superb. I looked great on all my video calls. The webcam even supports Windows Hello for secure logins. and there's a privacy slider to block it when not in use.

Performance

Don't push it too far

The HP Envy Move uses laptop CPUs and not desktop CPUs, so don't expect the best performance. My review unit has an upgrade from the standard 13th-generation Intel Core i3-1315U to the Core i5-1335U, so you can get more performance out of it if you pay more. Either way, this is a humble 15W CPU with 10 cores total, so it won't be an iMac killer. It is speedy enough for a desktop if you just do web browsing, office work, and casual tasks like streaming movies.

The HP Envy Move is speedy enough for a desktop if you just do web browsing, office work, and casual tasks like streaming movies.

As usual, juggling my everyday web-based workflow was fine. Edge, Chrome, the Windows Subsystem for Android, and light photo editing in Photoshop all worked without any issues. I felt the stress on the CPU when trying to game, though. Fortnite and Counter-strike 2 all played well below 20FPS. Those games fared better on the Yoga AIO 9i, which has a faster 45W Core i9 CPU.

HP Envy Move (Core i5-1335U) Yoga AIO 9i (Core i9-13900H) iMac M1 Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini (Core i7-13700H) PCMark 10 5,077 6,446 N/A 6,045 3DMark: Time Spy 1,339 1,574 N/A 1,653 Geekbench 5 (single/multi) 1,673/6,089 1,861/12,749 1,740/7,676 1,784/12,695 Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 2,300/8,619 2,641/13,188 N/A N/A Cinebench R23 Will not run 1,992/15,711 N/A 1,805/13,017 Cinebench 2024 96/336 117/924 N/A N/A CrossMark (overall) 1,398 1,918 N/A 1,678

You can see that in my performance tests above. The scoring in PCMark 10, which simulates everyday productivity, is nearly 1,000 points lower than what you'd get on the Yoga AIO 9i. As for 3DMark, which simulates gaming, it's 200–300 points below systems with faster H-series chips. Even in Geekbench, the multi-core performance isn't there, with the system nearly twice as slow. I even had trouble running Cinebench, which tests the CPU, as the R23 version refused to load. In Cinebnech 2024, though, scoring was super slow, not even touching 100 in single and 500 in multi.

Though I've never had to test a desktop with a battery before, using the Envy move unplugged netted me about 5 hours of battery life for routine tasks like web browsing and watching movies. That's with the screen at a respectable 50% brightness and Windows set to power efficiency. It's pretty much the same battery life that laptops with this CPU would get anyway.

Should you buy the HP Envy Move?

You should buy the HP Envy move if:

You want a portable desktop PC

You want an AIO with a touchscreen

You want an AIO with HDMI in for use as a display

You shouldn't buy the HP Envy Move if:

You have heavy workflows

You're a gamer

Overall, it's hard not to recommend the HP Envy Move for basic tasks. There's no other AIO PC like this out there right now, so you'll certainly want to consider it if you need a portable desktop PC that can be moved around. Its design is unique, the touchscreen is great, and you can even use it as a monitor. Just keep in mind that it's not the most powerful desktop, and if you have heavy workflows, it might slow down. But for the basics, it does the trick and is an excellent PC for use at home.