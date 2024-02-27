Key Takeaways HP unveiled a bunch of new Envy and Pavilion laptops, refreshed for 2024.

New 14- and 16-inch Envy x360 models, as well as a new Envy 17 laptop with discrete GPU, are expected March 2024.

Ultralight Pavilion Aero 13 and affordable Pavilion Plus 16 models are expected May and April 2024, respectively.

HP unveiled its high-end Spectre x360 laptop refreshes at CES 2024, launching at the same time for US buyers. We reviewed both the 14- and 16-inch models, with the former taking the top spot in our collection of favorite laptops. But the Spectre brand is a small part of HP's consumer portfolio, and it has now revealed a bunch of new Envy and Precision laptops.

The Envy x360 models are more affordable alternatives to Spectre, nevertheless offering many high-end features and strong performance. Pavilion laptops are even more affordable, and the brand is home to the ultralight Aero models and 16-inch Plus models for multitaskers. HP offers Intel and AMD hardware across most of these laptops, and they've gone heavy on AI enhancements thanks to the NPUs in the latest chips.

HP Envy x360 14 (2024)

Available with Intel or AMD processors

Close

HP's Envy x360 convertible brand sits just below the premium Spectre x360 models in terms of price, but HP has done a great job in recent years of blurring the lines between mid-range and high-end. These models are available with Intel's Core Ultra U-series or AMD's Ryzen 8040 HS-series chips, all with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) inside to aid in AI tasks.

These new 14-inch models for 2024 are, like many new laptops, focusing on AI enhancements. A Copilot key has been added to the keyboard for quick access, and some of HP's features are also boosted by the NPU. A 5MP IR webcam features human presence detection, you get the usual Windows Studio Effects for video conferencing, and HP Smart Sense is there to intelligently balance performance and efficiency.

Here's a look at the specs in each laptop. Note that the colors are slightly different based on the CPU you choose. Both come in Meteor Silver, but Intel models have an extra Atmospheric Blue option while AMD models add Glacier Silver.



HP Envy x360 14 (Intel, 2024) HP Envy x360 14 (AMD, 2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Core Ultra 7 155U AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS, Ryzen 7 8840HS GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) AMD Radeon (integrated), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-600MHz (soldered) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 59Wh 59Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB; 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 48-120Hz, 500 nits HDR, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced certified 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB; 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 48-120Hz, 500 nits HDR, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced certified Camera 5MP IR, camera shutter 5MP IR, camera shutter Speakers Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Colors Meteor Silver, Atmospheric Blue Meteor Silver, Glacier Silver Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Two USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio jack Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth 5.3 MediaTek Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 12.34 x 8.62 x 0.67 inches (313.43mm x 218.9mm x 17mm) 12.34 x 8.62 x 0.67 inches (313.43mm x 218.9mm x 17mm) Weight 3.08 pounds (1.39kg) 3.08 pounds (1.39kg) Form Convertible Convertible

The 14-inch convertibles do not feature top-firing audio, with the speakers living on the bottom of the device. The chassis is relatively thin at 0.67 inches (17mm), but HP does a good job of offering a generous selection of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 (on the AMD model it's a second USB-C 3.2 port), USB-C, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wi-Fi 7 is available in both Intel and AMD models, as well as Bluetooth 5.4 for connecting your accessories.

The displays, measuring 14 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio, come in three flavors. The most affordable has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, IPS panel, 300 nits brightness; another FHD+ option bumps the specs up to 100% sRGB color, 400 nits brightness, and a low power designation. The most expensive display has a 2.8K resolution with OLED panel, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, 500 nits brightness with HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

The 14-inch Envy x360 models are expected to launch March 2024. Intel models should start at $960 with AMD models starting at $950.

HP Envy x360 16 (2024)

Available with Intel and AMD processors

Close

The larger 16-inch Envy x360 convertible was also refreshed for 2024, and it's also available with Intel and AMD CPU options. All chips feature an NPU for boosted AI performance, and like the 14-inch models, you're getting a 5MP webcam with IR as well as human presence detection and Windows Studio Effects. HP Smart Sense is on board to help balance performance and efficiency.

Performance hardware isn't really any different, and despite the larger frame, you'll still have to rely on integrated Intel or AMD graphics. There's enough space around the keyboard to have the speakers flank the keys in a top-firing setup. And like the 14-inch Envy x360, there's a generous selection of ports that includes Thunderbolt 4 (or a second USB-C port on the AMD models), USB-C, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wi-Fi 7 is available as an upgrade, otherwise reverting to Wi-Fi 6E.

Here's a closer look at the specifications available in each laptop.



HP Envy x360 16 (Intel, 2024) HP Envy x360 16 (AMD, 2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Core Ultra 7 155U AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS, Ryzen 7 8840HS GPU Intel Graphics (integrated) AMD Radeon (integrated), AMD FreeSync Premium Pro RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 68Wh 68Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB; 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 48-120Hz, 500 nits HDR, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced certified 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, touch; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB; 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 48-120Hz, 500 nits HDR, 100% DCI-P3, IMAX Enhanced certified Camera 5MP IR, webcam shutter 5MP IR, webcam shutter Speakers Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Colors Glacier Silver Meteor Silver Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Two USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth 5.3 MediaTek Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 14.04 x 9.68 x 0.72 inches (356.6mm x 245.8mm x 18.3mm) 14.04 x 9.68 x 0.72 inches (356.6mm x 245.8mm x 18.3mm) Weight 4.14 pounds (1.87kg) 4.23 pounds (1.91kg) Form Convertible Convertible

The Intel models are available with three different touch displays. The base option has an FHD+ resolution with IPS panel, 300 nits brightness, and about 62.5% sRGB color reproduction. You can bump that up to 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB with low power designation in the same FHD+ resolution. HP also offers a 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate, 500 nits brightness with HDR enabled, 100% DCI-P3 color, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

AMD models skip the middle FHD+ option with 100% sRGB color, offering instead the more basic FHD+ screen with 300 nits as well as the 2.8K screen with OLED panel.

These 16-inch Envy x360 laptops are expected to launch March 2024. Intel models should start at about $880, with AMD models coming in at $860.

HP Envy 17 (2024)

Featuring discrete RTX graphics

Close

The non-convertible HP Envy 17 for 2024 is where you'll want to turn if you want a value-conscious clamshell laptop with optional discrete graphics. It has the more powerful Intel Core Ultra H-series chips, as well as upgradeable DDR5-5600MHz RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. The Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU will bring better performance compared to the integrated Intel Arc graphics.

The Envy 17 has a full keyboard with numberpad and Copilot key, and between the keys and display is a grille for the dual speakers. There's a decent collection of ports here, with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, three USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wi-Fi 7 is available, but it looks like it will be an upgrade over the standard Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3.

A 5MP webcam with IR for Windows Hello lives above the display, and like the Envy x360 models there are a number of AI improvements. Windows Studio Effects is included, and you should also get access to human presence detection for added security.

Take a look at the specs available in the HP Envy 17.3 (2024).

HP Envy 17 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Core Ultra 7 155U, Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Intel Graphics, Intel Arc Graphics (integrated), Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (discrete) RAM 16GB, 32GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 83Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 17.3 inches, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 (FHD), touch, IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB Camera 5MP IR, webcam shutter Speakers Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Colors Glacier Silver Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2, three USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Network Intel Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 15.59 x 10.18 x 0.78 inches (395.9mm x 258.5mm x 19.8mm) Weight 5.52 pounds (2.5kg) Form Clamshell

The 17.3-inch display has plenty of room for multitasking, but it didn't see a move to a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. The 16:9 aspect ratio has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, with touch, IPS panel, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color.

The HP Envy 17 (2024) is also expected to launch March 2024. Prices will start at $1,300.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2024)

Ultralight AMD-based notebook

Close

HP pegs the Pavilion Aero 13 (2024) as the "world's lightest AI-enhanced consumer laptop," weighing in at less than 2.2 pounds (1kg). The chassis is available in Natural Silver and Sky Blue colors, and the 13.3-inch design makes it very easy to take with you wherever you go.

The Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 8640U, Ryzen 7 8840U, or Ryzen 7 8840HS CPUs, as well as 16GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It all runs on a 43Wh battery.

Check out the specs provided by HP.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro CPU AMD Ryzen 5 8640U, Ryzen 7 8840U, Ryzen 7 8840HS GPU AMD Radeon (integrated), AMD FreeSync RAM 16GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) Storage 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 43Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, non-touch, IPS, 100% sRGB, 400 nits, anti-glare; 1920x1200 (FHD+) or 2560x1600 (QHD+) Camera 5MP IR, webcam shutter Speakers Dual speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra Colors Natural Silver, Sky Blue Ports Two USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Network Realtek Wi-Fi 6, MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 11.7 x 8.31 x 0.65-0.69 inches (297mm x 211mm x 16.5-17.5mm) Weight 2.2 pounds (1kg) Form Clamshell

Despite the Pavilion brand being considered even more affordable than Envy, it has a 5MP webcam with IR for Windows Hello and AI enhancements. There's no Thunderbolt 4 due to the AMD platform, but you do get dual USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, and 3.5mm audio. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless accessories.

The Pavilion Aero 13 (2024) is expected to launch May 2024 with prices starting at $800.

HP Pavilion Plus 16 (2024)

Available with Intel or AMD processors

Close

The 16-inch Pavilion Plus models with Intel and AMD processors are the last to be updated by HP for 2024. These budget-friendly laptops bring Intel Core Ultra U-series or AMD Ryzen 8040 U-series CPUs with NPU, as well as a 59Wh battery. The Intel models are available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467MHz RAM, while the AMD models have up to 16GB of LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM. In the same vein, the Intel version has up to a 2TB SSD, while the AMD version tops out at 1TB of SSD storage.

Both laptops have a 1080p webcam with optional IR sensor, as well as dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra tuning. You can get the chassis in Natural Silver or Sky Blue colors, with an extra Meteor Silver option on the AMD side.

Here's a look at the specs provided by HP.



HP Pavilion Plus 16 (2024) HP Pavilion Plus 16 (AMD, 2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 120U, Core Ultra 125U, Core Ultra 7 150U, Core Ultra 7 155U AMD Ryzen 5 8540U, Ryzen 7 8840U GPU Intel Graphics (integrated), Nvidia MX570 A (discrete) AMD Radeon (integrated), AMD FreeSync RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-4800MHz (soldered), 8GB LPDDR5-6400 (soldered), 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz (soldered) 8GB, 16GB LPDDR5-6400MHz (soldered) Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 59Wh 59Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio; 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB; 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB; 2048x1280 (2K), 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, VESA True Black HDR 500, IMAX Enhanced certified 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare, 62.5% sRGB, 1920x1200 (FHD+) touch or non-touch Camera 1080p, IR (optional), webcam shutter 1080p, IR (optional), webcam shutter Speakers Dual speakers, DTS:X Ultra Dual speakers, DTS:X Ultra Colors Natural Silver, Sky Blue Natural Silver, Meteor Silver, Sky Blue Ports Two USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Two USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Network Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Realtek Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Realtek Wi-Fi 6E, MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 14.08 x 10.03 x 0.70-0.73 inches (357.6mm x 254.7mm x 17.78-18.5mm) 14.08 x 10.03 x 0.70-0.73 inches (357.6mm x 254.7mm x 17.78-18.5mm) Weight 3.97 pounds (1.8kg) 3.97 pounds (1.8kg) Form Clamshell Clamshell

The AMD model has just one 16-inch display option with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution to go along with the 16:10 aspect ratio. It's available in touch or non-touch, hitting 62.5% sRGB with IPS panel and anti-glare finish. The Intel version has the same touch and non-touch FHD+ options, but it adds an option with 2048x1280 (2K) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color, VESA True Black HDR 500, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

The HP Pavilion 16 (2024) is expected to launch April 2024. AMD and Intel pricing both start at $800.