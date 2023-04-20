HP is upgrading its Envy lineup for 2023 with a handful of new and improved laptops, including the first 14-inch convertible in the family. Indeed, the company is launching the HP Envy x360 14, alongside a refreshed Envy x360 15 and Envy 17, all featuring the latest hardware from either Intel or AMD.

HP debuts a 14-inch Envy x360

The highlight of the announcements is evidently the new HP Envy x360 14, which is the first 14-inch convertible in the Envy lineup. That display comes in the 16:10 aspect ratio, which has become increasingly popular in laptops, especially in the premium segment. The only configuration available is a Full HD+ IPS panel, which should be sharp enough for this size.

Inside the Envy x360 14 are 13th-generation Intel Core U15-series processors, either a Core i5 or a Core i7, and it should deliver pretty good performance and battery life. The latest 13-inch model actually opted for 9W processors, so this is a nice step up in performance if you won't want to sacrifice portability. You also get the signature 5MP webcam that HP has been using for most of its premium laptops since last year. The camera comes enhanced by HP Presence 2.0 so you get features like background blur and lighting correction, but also multi-camera management.

Design-wise, it's exactly what you'd expect from an Envy, coming in a simple silver color with not much flair. Ports include USB Type-C (no Thunderbolt, surprisingly), USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

The HP Envy x360 14 is available today, and it starts at $849.99.

Envy x360 15 and Envy 17 get upgrades

Aside from the new 14-inch model, HP is refreshing its existing lineup. The Envy x360 15 is getting upgraded with 13th-gen Intel Core (U15) processors or AMD Ryzen 7030 series processors, depending on the model you choose. The Intel models come with optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, which aren't available in the AMD version. Oddly enough, HP also isn't using AMD Ryzen 7035 series processors, so you don't get the more powerful integrated Radeon graphics.

The display is a 15.6-inch 16:9 and it comes in Full HD resolution, with the option for an OLED display if you want a more vibrant viewing experience. Design-wise, the laptops are available in Natural Silver or Nightfall Black, and they have similar ports, though the Intel model supports Thunderbolt 4, while the AMD version doesn't have USB4 support. Otherwise, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack are all included in both models.

As for the Envy 17, it's now available with 13th-gen Intel Core processors, either from the P series or H series, making it the most powerful of the bunch. It also has optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for extra performance in the GPU department.

The 17.3-inch display comes in a 16:9 aspect ratio and it has Full HD resolution by default, though you can get a 4K OLED screen for a premium viewing experience. It's the same simplistic design as the other laptops, but it's not a convertible, and it only comes in Natural Silver. It includes Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

All of these laptops include HP's signature 5MP webcam and HP Presence 2.0, so at least video calls should be great on all of them.

The HP Envy x360 15 is expected to be available later this month and it will start at $949.99, according to HP. The Envy 17 is planned for launch in May, starting at $1,149.99.

HP also launched the Z3700 Dual Mouse today, a relatively simple wireless mouse featuring Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity using a dongle, so you can easily switch between multiple devices when you need to. It's available today for $29.99, though we couldn't find it listed on the company's website.