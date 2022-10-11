Grab a 15-inch HP Envy x360 for $900 with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

October is the perfect time to buy a new laptop as you’ll often find discounts on models released earlier in the year while laptop makers prepare for the new hardware season. And with Amazon offering Prime members an early shopping event, now’s the extra perfect time to shop. It’s why the HP Envy x360 Convertible 15 is down from $1,103.57 to just $899, for a savings of $200 for the next two days only on Amazon.

There’s a lot that we like about this new HP Envy x360 15-inch convertible. First, it packs the latest and greatest Intel CPU. It’s powered by the Intel Core i7-1260P processor. It also has 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These are top-of-the-line specs for a Windows 2-in-1. It’s above the 8GB of RAM and the 128GB or 256GB of storage you’ll see in cheaper devices. You’ll be able to speed through most of your daily productivity tasks with ease because of those specs.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Other than that, this is a really premium-devive. It’s made of metal but is still thin and light. It has a 14.13-inch width and is just 0.72 inches thick. A larger trackpad also gives you more room to swipe and zoom. Other than that, the 2-in-1 has a slim bezel display, so you can feel immersed in your content. And there are user-facing speakers along the keyboard deck, too.

As a 2-in-1, you’ll get more use out of the device as you can convert it into different modes. You can work with it as a laptop, play games in the tent position, or hold it as a tablet. It’s like you’re getting three devices in one. And do note that this device has a really great HP Wide Vision HD camera, with artificial intelligence that can remove background noise for clearer calls.

If this has got your interest, check out the HP Envy x360 15 above. Act fast, though, as these Amazon Prime Early Access deals will only last through October 12.