HP’s new Envy x360 15 laptop will be available in both Intel and AMD flavors

HP has announced an update to its Envy series of laptops that include the 15-inch and 17-inch models. The 2021 Envy x360 15, which is a 2-in-1 model, will be offered with Intel’s new 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs or you can configure it with the new AMD Ryzen 5000U processors. The larger Envy 17, also got a new upgrade and is now being offered with a more powerful discrete GPU.

HP Envy x360 15

First, let’s talk about the new Envy x360 15. You get a new trackpad which is now 19% bigger and more centered and overall the weight has also been reduced. HP will offer the notebook with either an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U APU with a 256GB NVMe SSD or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Both variants will be offered with 8GB DDR4 memory clocked at 3200MHz, although it will not be user upgradeable. The display is a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080-pixel) IPS touchscreen offering 250-nits brightness and 45% NTSC color gamut coverage. It can also be configured with a 4K OLED panel.

The Intel model will be offered with Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 options. While most of the features are similar, the Intel variants will come with Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and if you opt for the Core i7 model, you can get 12GB of DDR4-3200 RAM along with 512GB PCIe storage and 32GB Intel Optane memory. The Core i5 version will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD. The Intel SKUs will also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port with USB 4 which means data throughputs of up to 40Gbps.

The notebooks can also be configured with an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU while other features include AI noise cancellation on the Intel modes, lighting adjustments for video calls, QuickDrop for seamless file sharing between mobile and laptop, along with security features like a physical camera shutter, dedicated mic mute button, and a fingerprint reader.

The HP Envy x360 will be available in ‘Nightfall Black’ color option if you go for the AMD variant. It will be available via BestBuy and HP.com from April starting at $749.99 for the Ryzen 5 variant and $959.99 for the Ryzen 7 variant. On the other hand, the Intel models will be available in ‘Natural Silver’ color starting from April via BestBuy and HP.com. These will be priced at $899.99 for the Core i5 model and $1,049.99 for the Core i7 version.

HP Envy 17

The HP Envy 17 also gets a slight bump in performance and design. While the notebook was already selling with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7, HP has now updated the GPU to the NVIDIA GeForce MX450. Like the HP Envy x360 15, the 2021 variant of the 17″ model also comes with a 19% larger touchpad and a lighter chassis which now starts at 2.5kg. Similarly, the 17.3-inch will be offered with either full-HD or 4K resolution although the latter is not going to be an OLED panel.

As for the hardware, the laptop comes with 12GB of DDR4-3200 non-user accessible memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD along with 32GB of Intel Optane H10 memory. Consumers can also opt for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB PCIe storage. The new Envy 17 also comes with the same enhancements as the 15-inch 2-in-1 variant including physical camera shutter AI noise removal, HP QuickDrop, and more. Pricing for the new HP Envy 17 starts at $999.99 and it will be available from April via BestBuy and HP.com.