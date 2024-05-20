As much as I love a premium system, in this economy, it’s not an option for many consumers (including me). Plus, not everyone needs a laptop with all the bells and whistles. For this crowd, there’s the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop. As a convertible laptop, what the Envy sacrifices in performance it makes up in versatility, deftly transforming to accommodate a myriad of use cases. An alluring 2.8K OLED touch display, surprisingly clear speakers, whisper-quiet fans, and nearly 12 hours of battery life are added bonuses that definitely help make up for the Envy x360 not being more of a powerhouse.

Aside from the Envy not being as powerful as a premium system, the only real issues I have with the laptop are a stiff keyboard and HP not bundling the stylus, which tacks an additional $80 onto the price. However, if you’re a student, or a mobile or creative professional who doesn’t want to break the budget, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptops you can get this year.

About this review: HP sent us the Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14" for review. It did not have any input on this article's contents.

HP Envy x360 14 (2024) Versatility at the price of performance 8 / 10 The HP Envy x360 14 (2024) is the stuff of students and mobile professionals' dreams. For under $1,500, you get a convertible machine that oozes versatility with a vivid, accurate display, solid performance and nearly 12 hours of battery life. Pros Lightweight, convertible chassis

Vivid, color accurate touch panel

Nearly ten hours of battery life

Super quiet fans Cons Not as powerful as other systems

Does not come with a pen

Stiff keyboard $650 at HP

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop pricing and availability

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 14-inch laptop is available at Best Buy and HP.com. My review unit costs $1,149 and has a 2.1-GHz Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor with 16GB of LPDDR5-6,400 MHz RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, integrated Intel Graphics, and a 14-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate with 0.2-millisecond response rate.

You can get your hands on the notebook’s base model for $799. However, with that model you only get an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U CPU, a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, integrated Intel Graphics, and a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS touch display.

Specs CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor GPU Intel Graphics Display type OLED touch Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inches, 2880 x 1800, 48-120 Hz, 0.2 ms response time RAM 16GB LPDDR5-6,400 MHz Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer Charge speed Fast charge: approximately 50% in 30 minutes[5] Ports 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, headset jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 5MP, IR Wi-Fi connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Convertible Dimensions 12.34 x 8.62 x 0.67 inches Weight 3.1 pounds Speakers Dual speakers Poly Studio Colors Meteor silver Pen compatibility Yes

Design and ports

Unassuming versatility

Close

The Envy x360 will never be accused of being flashy. But for the price, you won’t find me complaining. Most of the laptop’s chassis is made of Meteor Silver aluminum. The lid is embellished with a pair of long and short glossy metal pieces that create the HP logo. The right hinge has the word Envy engraved, which is a nice touch.

Opening the laptop, you get more of that gray aluminum. The touchpad sits in the middle of the palm rest, which, according to HP, is 19% larger than last year’s model. The full-sized keyboard sits in a recess above the touchpad, and is slightly darker gray than the rest of the machine. Flip the laptop on its lid and you’ll see three dark gray rubber feet (two short, one long) and a large vent grille along the long back foot with two speaker grilles towards the front of the system with one positioned at each short foot.

The Envy doesn’t have many ports, but I was pleasantly surprised by what it has. The laptop sports two full USB-A ports along with a full HDMI 2.1 port. You also get a USB-C port as well as a Thunderbolt 4 port and a headset jack.

Now for the fun part. The Envy x360 is a convertible laptop. As such, that means you can bend it into different use cases, which ramps up the versatility far beyond what you can get from your traditional clamshell. You can lay it flat to collaborate with others, turn it into a tent to enjoy it in entertainment mode, or fold the lid onto its back for tablet mode. I wish the keys would retract into the keyboard deck like some of the old Lenovo Yoga laptops from back in the day, as the keys can be a distraction. The hinges are sturdy, but still allowed me to quickly transform the Envy as I saw fit.

At 3.1 pounds, 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches, I slid the Envy into my Telfar bag and kept it moving to my friend’s house. That’s a little lighter than the HP Spectre x360 14 (3.2 pounds, 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.67 inches), the Envy’s more premium cousin. The Lenovo Yoga 7 (12.5 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches) is the heavyweight here at 3.6 pounds.

Display, webcam, and audio

Pretty display with surprisingly clean audio

Close

A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but one viewed on an OLED panel must be worth so much more. When I wasn’t staring at black text on a white background while writing the review on the 14-inch, 2.8K OLED touchscreen, I enjoyed getting caught up on “Shogun.” When I wasn’t cursing out Buntaro for his obsessive, abusive behavior toward Mariko, I was caught up in the intricacies of the patterns in actor Hiroyuki Sanada MBE’s outfit. The detail on the Envy’s screen was so clear that I easily made out the golden flower patterns that melded in with the white filigree along the shoulder pads.

Close

Although I wouldn’t recommend doing any heavy photo or video editing on the Envy, if you are so inclined, you’ll be happy to know the screen is pretty color accurate. My colorimeter got a color gamut reading of 100% for the sRGB and DCI-P3 scales. The AdobeRGB and NTSC came in at 97 and 95%, respectively. It’s enough to potentially land the Envy on the best OLED laptops list.

The touch panel is seamlessly accurate, keeping up with my frantic fingers' engagement with the screen. It makes for a great tablet in a pinch. However, I really wish HP thought to bundle its HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen with the Envy instead of charging consumers an extra $80 for the privilege. I hate having to get fingerprints on such a pretty display, but I had to, which is a shame.

HP rates the touchscreen at 500 nits. I measured the four corners and the center of the screen with a white background at max brightness and got a measurement of 495 nits. It’s not bright enough to use in direct sunlight, but fine for just about any other environment.

My one complaint is that the top and bottom bezels could be thinner. It’s minor, but when it comes to displays, particularly OLED and mini-LEDs, I want as much real estate as possible. If there’s any consolation to the thicker top bezel, it's that there’s room for a physical webcam shutter. Yes, the digital ones are cool, but I just feel better having a switch that I can physically push and pull to ensure there are no creepers spying on me through the webcam.

Speaking of the webcam, the Envy’s 5MP camera does a great job of capturing color. As the test shot shows, my skin looks resplendent, and the camera got the exact shade of purple, blue, and green in my locs. The details, however, were a bit fuzzy as my forehead looked like I had a smoothing filter turned on.

Again with the bottom-mounted speakers here. Although as much as I usually hate them, I have to admit that the Envy’s Poly Studio-tuned speakers sound pretty good. They’re not the loudest by any means, but no matter what I was listening to, they delivered clear highs and mids. You can hear the lows, but they aren’t as pronounced as I like. Still, you’re definitely going to want to invest in a pair of headphones, especially since the preinstalled DTS Sound Unbound software only offers enhancements for a pair of cans or home theater.

The laptop speakers sound their best in tent and tablet modes, where the speakers are relatively free of obstruction.

Keyboard and touchpad

Stiffer than expected

The Envy x360’s chiclet-keyboard features large keycaps with generous spacing, big, easy-to-read lettering, and bright backlighting. It even has a Microsoft Copilot button, so you know there’s a NPU on board. And while I had an okay time typing on the keyboard, I found that the keys were a bit on the stiff side. It took a while to get used to, but I didn’t notice it after a while.

The touchpad offered great palm rejection and performed three-finger flicks and two-finger scrolls with ease. The bottom corners of the mouse depress with a nice, noisy click.

Performance