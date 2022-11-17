Want to take your new HP Envy x360 (2022) on the go where Wi-Fi isn't an option? We'll look at if the device has 5G or LTE.

As well-connected as the world is, Wi-Fi isn't always available. That's why some laptops have 5G or LTE connectivity. This would enable you to stay connected and browse the internet on your laptop wherever you go. Unfortunately, LTE or 5G in a laptop is usually reserved for higher-end devices, like some of the best laptops on the market. That does not include the HP Envy x360 (2022) 2-in-1 convertible. It's not something you can add at checkout when configuring your device, either.

This isn't exactly the strength of the HP Envy lineup, anyway, and if you really want 5G or LTE, you'd have to look at one of the other best HP laptops or something from the HP EliteBook series.

Why does the HP Envy x360 (2022) doesn't have 5G or LTE?

The main reason why the HP Envy x360 (2022) doesn't have 5G or LTE has a lot to do with how it doesn't have a cellular modem. The modem on the device, an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 modem, only supports Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth 5.2. It's the same with the 15.6-inch version, which has a MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 model with Bluetooth 5.2 combo. Laptops need a built-in modem (typically from Qualcomm) to support 5G or LTE. They also need a SIM card slot or support for eSIM.

5G laptops are typically more expensive than the HP Envy x360 (2022). However, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G comes in at $1,300 but when on sale is closer to $999. 5G connectivity comes at a price. Note that we also have guides to the best 4G LTE laptops and the best 5G laptops if you wnt to look there for an alternative.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G For those who want an ultra-portable laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is stellar. 5G support makes this fantastic laptop even better for on-the-go workers. See at Samsung

Alternatives to get 5G or LTE on the HP Envy x360 (2022)

If you absolutely must get 5G or LTE on your HP Envy x360, there are several workarounds. If you already have a cell phone data plan and an Android or iPhone, you can use your cell phone as a hotspot and connect to the internet when away from Wi-Fi when on the go. Windows will recognize your hotspot as a Wi-Fi network.

You can also check if your carrier offers a dedicated hotspot service that doesn't involve buying a cell phone. Typically, this is an LTE or 5G-enabled modem-like device that you can carry around when on the go. Similarly, Windows will see this as a Wi-FI network when you connect.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 Hotspot 4G LTE Router Have internet wherever you need with a mobile hotspot router. For $300, Netgear's router will get you the speeds you need without having to use your smartphone as a tether. With the right carrier, you can even get a hotspot data plan! See at Amazon

All this explained, you can check out the HP Envy x360 (2022) via the links below. Even though it doesn't offer 5G or LTE, it is still a great 2-in-1 that mirrors some of the best features from a more premium device like the HP Envy x360.

