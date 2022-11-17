Not only does the HP Envy x360 come in multiple sizes, but there are a ton of ways to configure each model.

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 that's under $,1000, then you're likely to enjoy the HP Envy x360 (2022). Thanks to the amazing 16:10 aspect ratio screen, a slight visual redesign with rounder corners, an improved keyboard, and newer Intel 12th generation CPUs, this 2-in-1 is great for both productivity and everyday use.

Pricing on the 13.3-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) starts at $899. There are also larger 15-inch models with both Intel and AMD CPUs that start at $849 and $839, respectively. All models also include the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen in the box for no added cost.

The 13.3-inch base model is also the most mainstream. It includes the Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1920 x 1200 resolution display, and 512GB of storage.

The 15.6-inch base Envy x360 comes in Natural Silver with an Intel chip. You get the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display, and 256GB of storage with no dedicated GPU.

Finally, there's a base 15.6-inch model with an AMD chip. That comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1920 x 1080 FHD display, and 256GB of storage.

However, you can upgrade all of these specs, and we'll go over what all of those configurations are. The prices will go up accordingly as we indicate as faster CPUs are added, more RAM is added, and the display and storage are improved.

HP Envy x360 (2022): Operating system

HP sells the HP Envy x360 with either Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro. Picking the Windows 11 Pro operating system is a $70 upgrade regardless of model.

Spec Price difference Windows 11 Home N/A stock Windows 11 Pro +$70

HP Envy x360 (2022): Color

HP sells the HP Envy x360 (2022) model in two colors. You can only get the main 13.3-inch model in a Natural Silver color. The 15.6-inch model with an Intel CPU lets you pick a Nightfall Black color for a $15 upgrade. The model with the AMD CPU comes in Nightfall Black as default.

Spec HP Envy x360 13.3-inch 15.6-inch (Intel) 15.6-inch (AMD) Natural Silver Color Stock Stock N/A Nightfall Black Color N/A +$15 from the base price Stock

HP Envy x360 (2022): CPU

There are different CPU options depending on the model size you choose. 13.3-inch models have the Intel Core i5-1230U or the Intel Core i7-1250U. Both of these CPUs are 9 watts hybrid processors, so you'll get long battery life and good performance. Tasks that need high CPU power, like encoding videos or gaming, won't do so well on this model for this same reason.

The 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) models with Intel CPUs have multiple options: Intel Core i5-1235U, Intel Core i5-1240P, Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Core i5-1235U, and the Intel Core i7-1255U. The difference between these bigger models is that you're getting an option for an Intel P-series CPU, which runs at a higher 28 watts. This will be the better choice if you plan on doing some video editing or light gaming.

Finally, there's the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) model with AMD CPU. This one only has two CPU options, both of which are from the AMD Ryzen 5000 lineup: Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 7 5825U.

CPU Name HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch) Intel HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch) AMD Intel Core i5-1230U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) Stock CPU base model N/A on 15.6-inch Intel Model N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i7-1250U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) +$150 N/A on 15.6-inch Intel Model N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i5-1240P (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads N/A on 13.3-inch Stock CPU base model N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch +$50 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch +$200 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7 GHz, 18 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch +$150 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch +$270 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch +$400 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD Model AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (up to 4.3 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model Stock CPU base model AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (up to 4.5 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) N/A on 13.3-inch N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model +$150

HP Envy x360 (2022): RAM

Across both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch HP Envy x360, RAM options start at 8GB and max out at 16GB. The more RAM the better, but 8GB is enough for basic productivity. If you want to play lighter games or install apps like Photoshop, we suggest the 16GB upgrade.

RAM Upgrade HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch Intel) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch AMD) 8GB DDR4-3200 (2x 4 GB) Stock Stock Stock 16GB DDR4-3200 (2x 8GB) +$70 +$70 +$70

HP Envy x360 (2022): Storage

All 13.3-inch models come with options for either 512GB or 1TB of storage. There's also a special TLC SSD available. Storage on the 15.6-inch version comes in at either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. Here's what the upgrades will cost you. Note that all drives are M.2 NVMe standard.

Storage Upgrade HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch Intel) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch AMD) 256GB PCIe NVMe N/A on 13.3-inch model Stock Stock 512GB PCIe NVMe Stock +$50 +$30 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC (4x4) +$20 N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model +$100 1TB PCIe NVMe +$120 +$120 +$120

HP Envy x360 (2022): Display

There are many display options for the HP Envy x360 (2022). The 13.3-inch version has three display options, either IPS with the standard 1920 x 1200 resolution, 2560 x 1600 resolution IPS, or a 2800 x 1800 OLED option. Nothing is wrong with the stock option, but we suggest an OLED upgrade if you can afford it, especially since it gives you more pixels and a more vibrant picture. All these displays are 16:10, which gives you more room for multitasking than a standard 16:9 display.

15.6-inch Intel models have FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS options with either 250 nits, 400 nits, or OLED. There's also a QHD 2560 x 1440 option. Again, we suggest the OLED model, since it gives you better display vibrancy.

The AMD model is the one with the least display options, either FHD 1920 x 1080 or FHD 1920 x 1080 OLED. This final OLED panel is the best on the OLED version.

Display Upgrade HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch Intel) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch AMD) 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits Stock N/A on 15.6-inch Intel or AMD model N/A on 15.6-inch Intel or AMD model 13.3-inch diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits +$30 N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model N/A on 15.6-inch Intel or AMD model 13.3-inch diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits +$60 N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model N/A on 15.6-inch AMD model 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits N/A on 13.3-inch model Stock N/A on 15.6-inch AMD model 15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 400 nits N/A on 13.3-inch model +$70 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD model 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits N/A on 13.3-inch model +$100 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD model 15.6-inch diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), multitouch-enabled, 120 Hz, IPS, Low Blue Light, 300 nits N/A on 13.3-inch model +$130 N/A on 15.6-inch AMD model 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits N/A on 13.3-inch model N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model Stock 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light N/A on 13.3-inch model N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model $+90

HP Envy x360 (2022): Graphics card

Only the 15.6-inch Intel model has a dedicated graphics card. It's the 15.6-inch Intel model. This graphics card only comes with two CPU options, however. You'll get it with the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU or the Intel Core i7-1255U CPU. From the base model, these are $270 and $400 upgrades. We suggest those who plan to play games like Fortnite or go beyond basic photo and video editing to pick up the model with this graphics card. Keep in mind, though, that this is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, which is about two years old, so not the most powerful.

There are so many different ways you can configure the HP Envy x360 (2022) model. It makes this one of the most customizable HP laptops in 2022, as well as a candidate for one of the best laptops.