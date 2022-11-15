The HP Envy x360 has decent enough battery life to get you through a day of work without issue.

Battery life is at the forefront of owning and buying one of the best laptops. Nobody wants to be plugged into an outlet all day just to browse the web and stay productive. It would be even more aggravating with a portable, 2-in-1 device like the HP Envy x360 (2022). So does it have good battery life?

In our tests of the 13.3-inch version of the 2-in-1, we got close to 8 hours of battery life. But how long your device lasts will depend on your usage, along with other factors. Let's dive deeper into what we did to get that good battery life on one of the best laptops under $1,000.

Why the HP Envy x360 (2022) has great battery life

The HP Envy x360 (2022) 13.3-inch model comes with a 4-cell, 66Wh Li-ion polymer battery, which is a big battery cell. For comparison, a much more premium $1,000+ device like the Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 71Wh battery. Typically, the bigger the battery is rated in Wh, the longer it will last.

Of course, the way you use your 2-in-1 also impacts battery life. When we reviewed our HP Envy x360 (2022), we used the laptop as normal for productivity, with the screen brightness at 40%, and Windows set to manage the battery at Balanced settings. On these settings, we got 8 hours and 44 minutes of battery life. At worst, we got 6 hours and 7 minutes. Then, with the keyboard backlight on, we hit 4.55 or 5.5 hours of battery life.

If you manage your settings as we did, you'd definitely have enough juice left in your HP Envy x360 to avoid the charger over a workday. But if you always use the screen at high brightness settings, you're not going to get the best battery life. If you buy an OLED model of the HP Envy x360, your battery life also might be worse, as OLED panels are very power-hungry.

Note that on the 15.6-inch models, the battery cell is much smaller at 51Wh. The screen, though, hits a lower resolution than the 13.3-inch model. We expect users to get lower-than-average battery life on the 15.6-inch models of the HP Envy x360 for this reason.

All that said, the HP Envy x360 (2022) is a great laptop thanks to its battery life and beyond. It has what it takes to be one of the best HP laptops on the market.