There are a lot of gaming laptops out there, but most regular laptops can play some games, too. Out of all the best laptops we've reviewed, a lot are capable of playing the latest PC games. When it comes to the new HP Envy x360 (2022), though, we have to say that it is not a device that is good enough for gaming. While you might be able to play games on the larger HP Envy x360 (2022) 15.6-inch model thanks to the included GPU, the 13.3-inch HP Envy x360 isn't really made for this.

This Windows-11-powered system is an affordable, under $1,000 2-in-1 that's more about enjoying long battery life and boosted productivity. This is thanks to the 16:10 aspect ratio screen.

Why the HP Envy x360 (2022) isn't good for gaming

The main reason why the HP Envy x360 (2022) isn't good for gaming has to do with the GPU and CPU. The standard 13.3-inch model doesn't have a GPU inside. Rather, it uses integrated graphics from Intel, known as Iris XE graphics. These integrated graphics help boost performance when compared to the Intel HD graphics in the 2020 HP Envy x360, but they're still not powerful enough to enjoy games.

Most models of HP Envy x360 are paired up with lower-end Intel U-series CPUs. These CPUs only run at 9 watts of power, which isn't enough for higher-end gaming. Competing gaming laptops have 45-watt Intel H-class CPUs.

You can see this when you look at our benchmark results. We tested the HP Envy x360 (2022) model in 3DMark, and the scores hit 1,484. Most gaming laptops like the Legion 5 Pro can go beyond that, well to the 6,000 range.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022) Intel Core i7-1250U Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (AMD Ryzen + RTX 3070 Ti graphics) PCMark 10 5,183 6.856 3DMark Time Spy 1,484 11,194 Geekbench 5 1,655 / 7,425 1,579.14,167 Cinebench R23 1,671 / 7,931 1,546/14,167

However, the 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) does indeed have a dedicated GPU, which you can pair up with either the Intel Core i5-1235U or the Intel Core i7-1255U CPU. The GPU is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, with 4GB of graphics memory.

This 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) should be good for basic gaming with those specifications. You'll be able to enjoy the biggest games, but you'll have to turn down the settings because the Nvidia RTX 2050 is a last-generation GPU. You can currently find laptops with RTX 30-series GPUs, so if you want a device for gaming, don't buy the Envy x360. For the same $1,200 price for a model with a dedicated GPU, you'd find another HP laptop that can do gaming much better and come with a newer generation GPU.

​​​​​​​