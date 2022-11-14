Planning to spend a lot of time on Zoom, Skype, or Teams calls on the HP Envy x360? Well, you'll need a good webcam, right?

One thing that a lot of people do these days on their computers is making video calls. For the best possible experience, you'll need a great webcam. You don't want one that's too low quality so you end up looking blurry and out of focus. Naturally, if you are considering an HP laptop as your new go-to device, you might be curious about the HP Envy x360 (2022)'s webcam. Unfortunately, whether it's worth it is a bit complicated.

The quality of the webcam depends on which model you buy. The main 13.3-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) uses a 720p HP Wide Vision webcam, while the larger 15.6-inch version has a better 5MP webcam.

Why the HP Envy x360 (2022) 13.3-inch model has a bad webcam

The smaller version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) model has a 720p HD webcam. This might've been fine a few years ago, but in 2022, 720p webcams just won't cut it anymore. Many other laptops feature 1080p FHD webcams, which is a serious improvement. The higher the resolution, the bigger the sensor, and the better you look, since there's more room for light to enter the webcam. We see 1080p as the standard for webcams in 2022, and 720p falls below what we look for in the best laptops. To make matters worse, the webcam on the HP Envy x360 doesn't have Windows Hello support, which means you can't log into your PC using your face.

However, considering that you can get the 13.3-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) model for under $1,000, you can't really expect to see a 1080p webcam. It's another sacrifice for the lower price.

Why the HP Envy x360 (2022) 15.6-inch model has a better webcam

Interestingly enough, the larger 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) model has a better 5MP webcam than the smaller 13.3-inch model. We've seen this sensor on other HP laptops, which will give you a much better conferencing experience. You'll look brighter, and the image will look sharper compared to a 720p webcam. So, if you absolutely must have the best webcam in a laptop, this is the model we suggest buying.

Suggestions for external webcams for the HP Envy x360 (2022)

If you're not satisfied with the webcam on the HP Envy x360 (2022), you can always use an external webcam. This isn't ideal if you're always on the road, but it is great if you're at a desk. Plug the webcam into the USB-A port on the HP Envy x360, prop it on the top, and you're good to go.

Dell Pro Webcam The Dell Pro Webcam is an excellent 2K resolution webcam. It offers great smart features like AI Auto framing and noise reduction, and the image quality is outstanding thanks to the Sony Starvis Sensor. View at Dell

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam This webcam from Dell offers the best sensor you can get. It's a 4K sensor, powered by DSLR-like technology from Sony Starvis. View at Amazon

Logitech C930e Webcam Logitech C930e Webcam ($20 off) This webcam is a popular one from Logitech. it has the 1080p sensor we look for, along with autofocus, pan, tilt, and 4x zoom. View at Amazon View at Logitech

And that's a look at the webcam technology on the HP Envy x360 (2022) models. The webcam on the 13.3-inch version is not the best, but the 15.6-inch version's is better. In both cases, and on both devices, you can always use one of the suggested external webcams if you want to look better, too. For that, we suggest Dell's 4K webcam. But if you want a more affordable external webcam, the Dell Pro Webcam is great thanks to the 2K sensor.