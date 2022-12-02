RAM and storage on the HP Envy x360 (2022) model are not user upgradable. You'll have to pick which one you need at checkout and stick with it.

Although many of the best laptops let you unscrew the bottom casing and upgrade RAM and storage, the HP Envy x360 (2022) isn't one of them You might think the sub $1,000 price means that the 2-in-1 is upgradable but, unfortunately, everything is soldered to the motherboard on the HP Envy x360 (2022).

What this means is that you'll have to pay extra to HP to upgrade the storage and RAM when you buy the device. You can push to as high as 16GB RAM and as much as 1TB of storage. Thankfully, upgrades are relatively affordable when compared to other laptops, costing between $20 and $120.

Price for upgrading RAM on the HP Envy x360 (2022) model

Across both the 13.3-inch model and the 15.6-inch models, HP allows you to upgrade to up to 16GB of RAM, with 8GB of RAM being the stock option. In both cases, HP is using dual-channel DDR4 memory. The 8GB RAM model has dual 2GB sticks and the 16GB RAM model has dual 8GB sticks. Updating to 16GB of RAM costs an extra $70.

RAM Upgrade HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch Intel) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch AMD) 8GB DDR4-3200 (2x 4 GB) Stock Stock Stock 16GB DDR4-3200 (2x 8GB) +$70 +$70 +$70

Price for upgrading storage on the HP Envy x360 (2022) model

Depending on which model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) you buy, you'll get either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The 13.3-inch model comes with 512GB of storage as the default, while both the Intel and AMD 15.6-inch models come with 256GB of storage. If you want to upgrade, you'll be paying anywhere between $20 and $120. The chart below explains more.

Storage Upgrade HP Envy x360 (13.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch Intel) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch AMD) 256GB PCIe NVMe N/A on 13.3-inch model Stock Stock 512GB PCIe NVMe Stock +$50 +$30 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC (4x4) +$20 N/A on 15.6-inch Intel model +$100 1TB PCIe NVMe +$120 +$120 +$120

As you can tell, even though you can't upgrade the storage or RAM on the HP Envy x360 (2022) models on your own, HP makes buying upgrades through its own store at checkout easy and affordable. This is on top of the already enticing $900 starting price. You can check out the device below if you're planning on buying it. Or, if you fancy another HP laptop, check out our dedicated guide to the best HP laptops.