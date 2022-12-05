The HP Envy x360 (2022) is a Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 and is not certified to run Linux. That doesn't mean you can't try it yourself.

Windows 11 and Windows 10 are two of the most popular operating systems in the world, which is why many of the best laptops have the Microsoft operating system pre-installed. But, what about Linux? Wondering if a mid-range under $1,000 device like the HP Envy x360 (2022) runs Linux?

Unfortunately, this device does not officially run Linux. The system is only sold with Windows 11 as an option from HP. But just because HP doesn't sell its 2-in-1s with Linux doesn't mean you can't install it. The operating system is open source, and you can replace Windows with it, but you risk breaking your device. We suggest an alternative laptop like the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition if you want to officially run Linux on a premium machine that can also run Windows. If you do want to run Linux on your Envy x360, though, we'll explain your options.

What to do if you want to run Linux on the HP Envy x360 (2022)

Since Linux is open source and runs on most hardware, you can technically install it on the HP Envy x360 (2022) if you're brave enough to try. There are three ways you can try Linux on the HP Envy x360. The first involves erasing Windows 11 from your system and replacing it with Linux. The second way is to run it through virtualization from within Windows itself. The final way is to install the Windows Subsystem for Linux on Windows 11 and use Linux's command line tools.

We don't suggest users go erasing Windows in favor of Linux.

However, we don't suggest users go erasing Windows in favor of Linux. Since the HP Envy x360 (2022) is a 2-in-1, it has a lot of specialty drivers for the keyboard, display, and trackpad that might not work on Linux. So if you replace Windows with Linux, critical parts of your device might not work correctly. If you still want to try, you can download the ISO file for your Linux distribution, create a bootable installation media, boot from it, format and erase your SSD for Linux, and then proceed with the installation.

The easiest and safest way to run Linux on the HP Envy x360 (2022) is through virtualization tools. If you're on Windows 11 Pro, you can use Hyper-V on Windows to install Linux on a virtual machine. Just search for it in the Start Menu and follow the steps on your screen. If you're on Windows 11 Home, you can also install Linux on a virtual machine through an app like Oracle Virtualbox.

It's worth noting that Linux probably won't perform too well here because the CPU and RAM on your HP Envy x360 will likely be used up quickly by virtual machines.

The final option we list involves visiting the Microsoft Store and installing the Windows Subsystem for Linux. You won't get a GUI as you might on Ubuntu or Fedora, but you'll get command-line tools to install Linux apps. It's pretty nifty, though, since Linux will be running on top of Windows without using extra tools.

Again, going back to the original situation, HP only sells the Envy x360 (2022) with a Windows 11 option, so you can't run Linux officially. That doesn't mean you can't try out the open-source operating system in other ways, though.