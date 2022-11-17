If you're considering buying the HP Envy x360 (2022), you might be wondering about connectivity. After all, alongside USB-A ports and even a headphone jack, Thunderbolt is a new standard that many of the best laptops in 2022 include. Even though this particular new 2-in-1 is under $1,000, we have some good news for you. The 13.3-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) and the 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) with Intel Chip indeed have Thunderbolt ports. It is only the 15.6-inch model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) with AMD CPU that doesn't have one.
Thunderbolt on the HP Envy x360 (2022), explained
Thunderbolt is a technology developed by Intel, and has been featured in many Windows laptops, and even in Apple Macs. The technology has been through a few generations, with the latest on many 2022 laptops being Thunderbolt 4.
Though it uses the USB-C connector, Thunderbolt offers a significant advantage over regular USB Type-C, since you'll get PCIe signaling. This allows you to connect an external GPU to your HP Envy x360 (2022) for serious gaming and even video editing, with the caveat that you'll be at your desk all the time.
Other than that, it also allows you to enjoy Thunderbolt-certified accessories, like solid-state drives (SSDs) or displays. You even can use Thunderbolt to connect up to two 4K displays at 60 Hz, so you can multitask and boost your setup at your desk. Here are some accessories to start with, if you're interested.
Razer Core X
Although the 13.3-inch version and select 15.5-inch versions of the HP Envy x360 (2022 lack a dedicated GPU, this external GPU enclosure will let you add a GPU to your device for gaming and beyond.
Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD
This is a Thunderbolt-certified external SSD for the HP Envy x360 (2022) if you need extra, fast storage. You can get up data transfer speeds of up to 2800MB/S.
LaCie Rugged SSD Pro
This is a rugged Thunderbolt SSD for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It's ideal if you're planning to travel with your device and want a durable storage solution.
Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
The HP Envy x360 (2022) has USB-A and Thunderbolt ports, but this is a Thunderbolt docking station that'll let you expand out your ports to get an SD card reader, two HDMI ports, and even enough power to charge your 2-in-1 at your desk.
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
This Thunderbolt dock comes right from HP. It's quite a stylish dock for a desk, too, You'll get extra ports for your HP Envy x360 (2022) like USB-A, DisplayPort, and HDMI. Plus there's up to 120W of power to charge your laptop.
Dell UltraSharp UP2720Q
This is one of the best monitors for any 2-in-1. With a single Thunderbolt or USB-C cable, you can connect this display and enjoy 4K resolution and wide color gamuts for content creation.
With Thunderbolt technology, you can enjoy external GPUs like the Razer Core X, as well as fast data transfer speeds with SSDs like the one we suggested from Fantom Drives. You even can connect to dual displays for added multitasking.
If you don't already own an HP Envy x360 (2022), you can buy one today with the links we included below. And if you're not feeling like the Envy x360 is right for you, there are many other HP laptops that have Thunderbolt ports.
HP Envy x360 13 (2022)
The 2022 HP Envy x360 is a portability-focused convertible with Intel 9W processors and a large battery, plus a 16:10 display that makes it great for getting work done. it's a great laptop for almost anyone.
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (Intel)
One of the 2022 versions of the HP Envy x360 comes in a 15.6-inch size with options for Intel P-series and U-series processors. There's also an option to add Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPU.
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD)
This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 comes with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. This 15.6-inch model also comes in a Nightfall Black color.