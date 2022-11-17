The HP Envy x360 (2022) has two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Intel models, but the 15-inch AMD model, unfortunately, misses out.

If you're considering buying the HP Envy x360 (2022), you might be wondering about connectivity. After all, alongside USB-A ports and even a headphone jack, Thunderbolt is a new standard that many of the best laptops in 2022 include. Even though this particular new 2-in-1 is under $1,000, we have some good news for you. The 13.3-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) and the 15.6-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) with Intel Chip indeed have Thunderbolt ports. It is only the 15.6-inch model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) with AMD CPU that doesn't have one.

Thunderbolt on the HP Envy x360 (2022), explained

Thunderbolt is a technology developed by Intel, and has been featured in many Windows laptops, and even in Apple Macs. The technology has been through a few generations, with the latest on many 2022 laptops being Thunderbolt 4.

Though it uses the USB-C connector, Thunderbolt offers a significant advantage over regular USB Type-C, since you'll get PCIe signaling. This allows you to connect an external GPU to your HP Envy x360 (2022) for serious gaming and even video editing, with the caveat that you'll be at your desk all the time.

Other than that, it also allows you to enjoy Thunderbolt-certified accessories, like solid-state drives (SSDs) or displays. You even can use Thunderbolt to connect up to two 4K displays at 60 Hz, so you can multitask and boost your setup at your desk. Here are some accessories to start with, if you're interested.

Razer Core X Razer Core X Although the 13.3-inch version and select 15.5-inch versions of the HP Envy x360 (2022 lack a dedicated GPU, this external GPU enclosure will let you add a GPU to your device for gaming and beyond. See at Amazon

Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD This is a Thunderbolt-certified external SSD for the HP Envy x360 (2022) if you need extra, fast storage. You can get up data transfer speeds of up to 2800MB/S. See at Amazon

LaCie Rugged SSD LaCie Rugged SSD Pro This is a rugged Thunderbolt SSD for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It's ideal if you're planning to travel with your device and want a durable storage solution. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock The HP Envy x360 (2022) has USB-A and Thunderbolt ports, but this is a Thunderbolt docking station that'll let you expand out your ports to get an SD card reader, two HDMI ports, and even enough power to charge your 2-in-1 at your desk. See at Amazon See at Anker

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4 HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 This Thunderbolt dock comes right from HP. It's quite a stylish dock for a desk, too, You'll get extra ports for your HP Envy x360 (2022) like USB-A, DisplayPort, and HDMI. Plus there's up to 120W of power to charge your laptop. See at HP

Dell UltraSharp 27 UP2720Q Dell UltraSharp UP2720Q This is one of the best monitors for any 2-in-1. With a single Thunderbolt or USB-C cable, you can connect this display and enjoy 4K resolution and wide color gamuts for content creation. See at Dell

With Thunderbolt technology, you can enjoy external GPUs like the Razer Core X, as well as fast data transfer speeds with SSDs like the one we suggested from Fantom Drives. You even can connect to dual displays for added multitasking.

If you don't already own an HP Envy x360 (2022), you can buy one today with the links we included below. And if you're not feeling like the Envy x360 is right for you, there are many other HP laptops that have Thunderbolt ports.