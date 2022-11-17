Both of these 2-in-1s from Lenovo and Dell are great for productivity and even business, but they offer widely different specifications.

Two Windows convertibles you might have heard of for business and beyond include the HP Envy x360 (2022) and the Dell Latitude 7430. While both these devices look and feel premium, the experiences are wildly different. Not to mention, the HP Envy x360 (2022) is under $1,000, but the Dell Latitude 7430 is priced similarly to some of the best laptops, over the $1,200 range, and is more popular in business situations. This guide will dive a bit deeper beyond those simple differences.

Note: We're comparing the 2-in-1 version of the Dell Latitude 7430 against the 13.3-inch and 15-inch models of the HP Envy x360 (2022). The Dell device also comes in a standard clamshell version, which we're not considering in this guide.

HP Envy x360 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 7430: Specs

Spec HP Envy x360 13.3 HP Envy x360 15.6 (Intel & AMD) Dell Latitude 7430 Processor Intel Core i5-1230U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1250U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) Intel: Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i5-1240P (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7 GHz, 18 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) AMD: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (up to 4.3 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (up to 4.5 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) 12th-generation Intel Core P-series: Intel Core i5-1250P vPro (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.0GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i7-1270P vPro (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.8GHz, 18MB cache) 12th-generation Intel Core U-series: Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i5-1245U vPro (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i7-1255U (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache)

Intel Core i7-1265U vPro (10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.80 Ghz 12MB Cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) graphics with Intel Core i5-1235U chipset only

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) graphics with Intel Core i7-1255U chipset only AMD: AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Iris XE graphics RAM 8GB

16GB Intel & AMD: 8GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 X 4 GB)

16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz

16GB DDR4 3200 MHz Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD)

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Intel: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD AMD: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (Class 35)

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD (Class 35)

512GB self-encrypting PCIe NVMe SSD (Class 40)

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (Class 40) Display 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits Intel: 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 400 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), multitouch-enabled, 120 Hz, IPS, Low Blue Light, 300 nits AMD: 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light 14-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080), anti-reflective, anti-smudge, 300 nits, super low power, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX, touch and pen support Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost Dual speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Dual noise-canceling microphones Webcam & mics 720p webcam with camera shutter and integrated dual array microphones HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones 1080p Full HD + IR camera with Dell Express Sign-In, Intelligent Privacy, ambient light sensor, and camera shutter Biometric security N/A N/A Camera

Fingerprint reader optional Battery 4-cell, 66Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell, 51Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell 41Whr battery

4-cell 58Whr battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 1

1 x headphone/microphone combo

1 x microSD media card reader Intel: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Headphone/microphone combo

1 x multi-format SD media card reader AMD: 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x headphone/microphone combo

1 x multi-format SD media card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

Optional: Nano SIM slot

Optional: Smart Card reader (contacted) Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2),

Bluetooth 5.2 Intel: MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo AMD: MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E MT7922 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Cellular options: 5G sub-6 4G LTE Cat16/Cat9

Colors Natural Silver Intel: Nightfall Black

Natural Silver AMD: Nightfall Black

Natural Silver Titan Gray (aluminum models)

Black (carbon fiber models) Size (WxDxH) 11.75 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Intel: 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches AMD: 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches Carbon Fiber 12.65 x 8.22 x 0.65 inches Aluminum 12.65 x 8.22 x 0.65 inches Weight Starting at 2.95 pounds Intel: Starting at 3.75 pounds AMD: Starting at 3.93 pounds Carbon Fiber 2.97 pounds Aluminum 3.18 pounds Starting price $899.99 Intel: $849.99 AMD: $839.99 $1,788.63

HP Envy x360 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 7430: Price and availability

You can buy both the HP Envy x360 (2022) and the Dell Latitude 7430 today. The HP Envy x360 is available through HP's store, and the Dell Latitude 7430 is available through Dell.com.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) starts at $900. That price gets you the 13.3-inch model, which comes with the Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. You also can find a larger 15.6-inch model with either AMD or Intel CPU inside. These models are priced cheaper at $849 and $839, respectively, due to the lower-resolution screens.

As for the Dell Latitude 7430, it is quite an expensive 2-in-1. This system is meant to be for enterprise and business users, whereas the HP Envy x360 is for consumers. It starts at $1,788.63. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution standard display.

Design: Both are convertibles with rounded soft corners

Considering buying either of these 2-in-1s just based on the design? Well, there aren't many differences in this area. Both are sleek and ultra-portable, with rounded corners that are soft on your hands and wrists when the convertibles are in your hands.

The critical area where the HP Envy x360 (2022) and the Dell Latitude 7430 separate are in their overall dimensions. The Dell Latitude is a slightly bigger device. It measures 12.65 x 8.22 x 0.65 inches against the HP Envy x360 (2022), which measures 11.75 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches. This is because of the 14-inch screen on the Dell and the smaller 13.3-inch screen on the Envy x360. The HP Envy x360 (2022) also has a larger 15.6-inch model, but the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 is only a 14-inch device without a bigger model.

There are not many differences in design, except for screen sizes

The color of the devices is another difference. The HP Envy x360 13.3-inch model is made of aluminum and comes in a Natural Silver color. The Dell Latitude comes in a similar Titan Gray color but offers a Carbon Fiber palm rest.

Some smaller design differences also include the lack of Windows Hello on the HP Envy x360 (2022). You'll get this on the Dell Latitude if you need that added security.

Display: 16:10 vs 16:9 aspect ratios

As we stated earlier, the huge area where these devices stand against each other is with the displays. These devices can be used in multiple modes, like tent, stand, or tablet, but the HP Envy x360 (2022) has a much higher-resolution display and better aspect ratio for productivity. It even comes with a pen as standard, whereas you'd have to buy one as an add-on with the Dell Latitude model.

Even though the Dell Latitude is priced at well over $1,500, it has a 16:9 aspect ratio 1920 x 1080 resolution display. Many new convertibles and laptops have moved beyond this base resolution, just like the HP Envy x360 (2022), which shifted to 16:10 aspect ratio panels. It's why the Envy x360 packs a higher 1920 x 1200 resolution.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) has a much higher-resolution display and better aspect ratio for productivity.

For multitasking and stacking windows side by side without using an external monitor, the HP Envy x360 (2022) is a better device. We really can't suggest you buy the Dell Latitude 7430 if the display is the most important part for you.

Ports and connectivity: The Dell has HDMI and 5G or LTE

We understand that ports are important on a device regardless of where you plan to use it. The good news is that both these convertibles are well-connected. The standard 13.3-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) has Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 15.6-inch models add an HDMI port. Over on the Dell Latitude, it's the same ports, but with the addition of HDMI as standard and minus one USB-A port. If you need a 14-inch 2-in-1 that has HDMI, definitely choose the Dell Latitude 7430.

The Dell also comes out ahead of the HP Envy x360 (2022) because it has optional cellular connectivity. You can pay to upgrade the 2-in-1 with either LTE or 5G at checkout. LTE is $195 extra, and 5G is $325 extra. This upgrade isn't too surprising since the HP Envy x360 (2022) is a consumer laptop and the Latitude is an enterprise machine.

We do prefer the Dell Latitude in this area since it has the addition of HDMI and optional cellular connectivity with 5G or LTE, even if that comes at quite a price.

Performance: The Dell has more powerful CPUs

Both of these 2-in-1s are powered by Intel's 12th-generation CPUs, but there's also an AMD option of the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 (2022). However, the Dell system has higher-wattage CPUs. The HP Envy x360 13.3-inch model has lower-wattage stock CPUs, though there are more options with the 15.6-inch Intel model. Other than that, Dell offers vPro processors, which are important for system management (more on this later). Both systems also have either 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

Dell Latitude 7420

We'll dive into the CPUs on the HP Envy x360 13.3-inch model first. While these are 12th-generation CPUs with performance and hybrid cores, the HP can only reach a maximum 9 watts. This is great for basic productivity, but if you plan to use your system for tasks like running virtual machines or light video editing, then you'll feel some performance limits and throttling due to the low wattage.

Interestingly enough, the 15.6-inch model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) offers the higher-wattage CPU from Intel's P-series at 28 watts. But if you opt for the larger model, you'll miss out on the newer 16:10 aspect ratio screen. It'll be about sacrificing the screen for the CPU in that case.

You should buy the Dell Latitude 7430 if you only care about CPU power.

With the Dell Latitude 7430, you'll get options for both 15-watt 12th generation Intel U-series CPUs or the 28-watt Intel P-series CPUs. There are also VPro options for both, so IT admins can manage the devices with ease and enjoy other security benefits.

If you just care about CPU power, we'll suggest the Dell Latitude 7430. It'll be able to handle a lot more tasks. However, if you don't need your laptop for enterprise work, the HP Envy x360 (2022) will do just fine.

Dedicated GPU: The Envy x360 (2022)'s 15-inch model has one

The last thing to mention is the dedicated GPU. The Dell Latitude doesn't have one, but the 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) allows you to add one for an extra boost while gaming. The GPU comes paired with the Intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i5-1235U chipset. It is an older GPU, however: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU. You can now find better systems with RTX 30-series mobile graphics.

HP Envy x360 (2022) vs Dell Latitude 7430: Which should you buy?

We highly suggest you purchase the Dell Latitude 7430. While the display isn't quite as good as what you'd get with the HP Envy x360 and it's a lot more expensive, the stock CPUs are much more powerful, and there's even the option for added cellular connectivity. If you're on a budget, though, you might want to pick up the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It is a great-performing system that has what it takes to be one of the best mid-range laptops of 2022.