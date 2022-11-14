The HP Envy x360 (2022) and Lenovo Yoga 7i are both mid-range 2-in-1s, yet offer very different specs.

Windows 11-powered 2-in-1s and laptops come in all different shapes and sizes these days. Two of the best laptops you can buy right now for under $1,000 are the HP Envy x360 (2022) and the Lenovo Yoga 7i. These devices share a lot of traits, from the overall design to the immersive displays, and the Intel CPUs under the hood.

But if you're looking beyond those basics, there are some critical differences to be aware of. Unless you prefer HP or Lenovo products, then you're probably wondering which one is best for your money. Let's take a look at the differences, shall we?

Note that we're considering all available sizes of both of these 2-in-1s. Not just the standard 13.3-inch and 14-inch models. You can scroll left and right to the appropriate specification for each model in the table at the start of this guide.

HP Envy x360 (2022) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i: Specs

Spec HP Envy x360 13.3 HP Envy x360 15.6 (Intel & AMD) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14-inch & 16-inch) Processor Intel Core i5-1230U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1250U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) Intel: Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i5-1240P (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7 GHz, 18 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) AMD: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (up to 4.3 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (up to 4.5 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) 14-inch: 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U Processor (10 Cores, 12 Threads, 12 MB Cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U Processor (10 Cores, 12 Threads, 12 MB Cache) 16-inch: 12th Generation Intel Core™ i5-12500H (12 Cores, 16 Threads, 18 MB Cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P (12 Cores, 16 Threads, 12 MB Cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P (12 Cores, 16 Threads, 18 MB Cache)

12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H Processor(14 Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) graphics with Intel Core i5-1235U chipset only

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) graphics with Intel Core i7-1255U chipset only AMD: AMD Radeon Graphics 14-inch: Intel Iris Xe graphics 16-inch: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

Intel Arc A370M RAM 8GB

16GB Intel & AMD: 8GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 X 4 GB)

16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) 14-inch: 8GB LPDDR5-4800MHz (Soldered)

16GB LPDDR5-4800MHz (Soldered) 16-inch: 8GB LPDDR5-4800MHz (Soldered)

16GB LPDDR5-4800MHz (Soldered)

32GB LPDDR5-4800MHz (Soldered) Only with Core i7 models Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD)

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Intel: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD AMD: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD 14-inch: 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC 16-inch: 256GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC

512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC

1TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC (Only with Core i7-12700H) Display 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits Intel: 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 400 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), multitouch-enabled, 120 Hz, IPS, Low Blue Light, 300 nits AMD: 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light 14-inch: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400), IPS, Anti glare, Touch, 300 nits, 60Hz, LED Backlight

14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400), IPS, Anti glare, Touch, 100%sRGB, 300 nits, 60Hz, Glass 16-inch: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, Anti glare, Touch, 400 nits, 60Hz, Narrow Bezel, Low Blue Light

16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600), IPS, Anti glare, Touch, Low blue light, 400 nits, 60Hz Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost 14-inch: 4 x speakers (2 x 2W tweeter, 2 x 2W woofer) 16-inch: 2 x 2W tweeters

2 x 3W woofers Webcam & mics 720p webcam with camera shutter and integrated dual array microphones HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones 1080p FHD IR Camera with Privacy Shutter Biometric security N/A N/A Yes, Camera and Fingerprint reader Battery 4-cell, 66 Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell, 51 Wh Li-ion polymer 14-inch: 71Wh battery 16-inch: Discrete Graphics Models 99.9Wh battery

Integrated Graphics Models: 71Wh battery Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 1

1 x headphone/microphone combo

1 x microSD media card reader Intel: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Headphone/microphone combo

1 x multi-format SD media card reader AMD: 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x headphone/microphone combo

1 x multi-format SD media card reader 14-inch: 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4.0

HDMI 2.0

MicroSD Card Reader

USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

Headphone/mic combo 16-inch: 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

HDMI

SD card reader

Headphone/mic combo Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2),

Bluetooth 5.2 Intel: MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo AMD: MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E MT7922 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo 14-inch: WiFi 6E 802.11AX (2 x 2)

Bluetooth 5.1 16-inch: 802.11AX (2 x 2)

Bluetooth 5.1 or above Colors Natural Silver Intel: Nightfall Black

Natural Silver AMD: Nightfall Black

Natural Silver 14-inch: Stone Blue

Storm Grey 16-inch: Storm Grey

Arctic Grey Size (WxDxH) 11.75 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches Intel: 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches AMD: 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches 14-inch: 12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches 16-inch: 14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Weight Starting at 2.95 pounds Intel: Starting at 3.75 pounds AMD: Starting at 3.93 pounds 14-inch Starting at 3.1 pounds 16-inch: Starting at 4.19 pounds Starting price $899.99 Intel: $849.99 AMD: $839.99 14-inch: Starting at $879.99 16-inch: Starting at $1,000

HP Envy x360 (2022) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i: Price and availability

The HP Envy x360 (2022) and the Lenovo Yoga 7i are available today. You can buy both at Best Buy, or directly through HP or Lenovo. We suggest buying directly from HP and Lenovo as they tend to have the most stock and more ways to customize your system. These are all mid-range 2-in-1 systems priced under $1,000. Only the 16-inch model of the Yoga 7i pushes prices over that.

The standard 13.3-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) starts at $900, and the standard Lenovo Yoga 7i starts at $879. On the standard HP Envy x360 (2022) model, you get the Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Looking at the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i, the specs are almost identical. The standard model comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, a 14-inch 2440 x 1400 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. For the same price, the Yoga 7i is cheaper with a better display and better 15-watt CPUs.

If you're considering the larger models of these devices, then things get interesting. There's a 15-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) model with both AMD and Intel chips. With the Lenovo Yoga 7i, there's only one larger model, and it has a 16-inch display. Both larger HPs are cheaper than the Yoga 7i 16-inch, which is $1,000.

The base-model 15-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) comes with the Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. The base model 15-inch HP Envy x360 (2022) with AMD CPU comes in with an AMD Ryzen 5 5262U CPU, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Finally, the base 16-inch model comes with the Lenovo Yoga 7i comes without dedicated graphics. It has an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, a 2560 x 1600 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. As you can tell, this is the highest-end base model, hence the price. If you want, you also can buy a model with Intel Arc graphics, but this pushes the price well over $1,200.

Design: Premium-feeling and portable, but in different sizes

The designs of the Lenovo Yoga 7i and HP Envy x360 (2022) are very similar. These are both 2-in-1 devices made out of aluminum and are meant to be quite compact and portable. Both devices also have soft rounded corners, which make them more comfortable to hold. Both are convertibles, too, so you can fold back the screen and use it in the tent, stand, tablet, or laptop modes.

The big difference, though, is with the chassis sizes. The Yoga 7i starts with a 14-inch screen, while the HP Envy x360 starts with a 13.3-inch screen. Other than that, the HP Envy x360 comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen that attaches to the side of the device magnetically. The Lenovo Yoga 7i doesn't have anywhere to house the pen, which is also an optional purchase.

These are both 2-in-1 devices made out of aluminum and are meant to be quite compact and portable.

More specifically, the standard 13-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) comes in at 11.75 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches. As you'd expect, the standard 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i is just a little bigger and thicker at 12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches. The weight is almost the same: The HP is 2.95 pounds, and the Lenovo is 3.1 pounds. Most people won't notice these subtle differences.

Moving on up, the 15-inch version of the HP Envy x360 (2022) is slightly smaller than the 16-inch version of the Lenovo Yoga 7i. The Yoga 7i is14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches, while the HP Envy x360 (2022) comes in at 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 in. You won't notice the size difference, but you'll notice the weight. At 3.93 pounds, the HP Envy x360 is lighter than the 4.19-pound Lenovo Yoga 7i.

We do want to mention the colors, too. The 13-inch versions of the HP Envy x360 come in a Natural Silver Color. 15-inch versions come in Natural Silver as well as Nightfall Black. The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i, meanwhile, comes in Stone Blue or Storm Grey. The 16-inch version has Storm Grey or Arctic Grey colors. We'll let you decide which color suits your needs.

Display: OLED option vs high resolution

As we mentioned before, the displays on these devices are quite different because of their respective chassis. Obviously, the bigger laptops have larger displays.

If you want a bigger screen on a smaller model, the Yoga is definitely better for your needs, but keep in mind the HP Envy x360 has the option for an OLED screen, which will be better for watching movies and creating content. OLED screens have deeper black levels, so your content will pop a lot more.

You'll notice these screen size differences also lead to increased resolution. Both devices have 16:10 aspect ratio screens, so there's a lot of room for multitasking. But the HP Envy x360 has a lower-resolution stock screen and more display upgrades available for a better experience. The 13.3-inch models have a stock 1920 x 1200 IPS display, but you can upgrade to either 2560 x 1600 IPS or 2880 x 1800 OLED. Then, with 15.6-inch and 16-inch models of these 2-in-1, we easily suggest the 16-inch Yoga 7i, since it has a higher resolution panel.

These devices are quite different because of chassis sizes.

Compare that to the Lenovo Yoga 7i, and you'll see the extra pixels without paying for upgrades. There's only one screen resolution on the Yoga 7i, and it comes in at 2240 x 1400 resolution, which is better than the Envy's stock resolution.

On the 15-inch and 16-inch models of these devices, it's easy to say the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i packs more display resolution. The 15.6-inch Envy x360 maxes out at 1920 x 1080 resolution. The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in with a pixel-packed 2560 x 1600 IPS, anti-glare panel.

Ports and connectivity: It's even

All models of these 2-in-1s are well-connected. The 15-inch Envy x360 and 16-inch Yoga 7i, though, have additional ports. Regardless of size, both systems and all models have a good selection of ports.

The 13-inch HP Envy x360 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB Type-A ports, in addition to a microSD card reader and headphone jack. The 15-inch model adds an HDMI port (note that the AMD model doesn't have Thunderbolt). The 14-inch Yoga 7i, meanwhile, matches with the same port selection as the 13-inch HP Envy x360, minus the additional USB-A port. On the larger 16-inch Yoga 7i, you get the addition of HDMI and two USB-A ports.

None of these 2-in-1s have 5G or LTE. The Yoga 7i 14-inch and Envy x360 13.3-inch have Wi-Fi 6E, so you'll get better Wi-Fi speeds on these models when compared to the 15 and 16-inch models of both devices.

Performance: All about 9W vs 15W Intel U-series CPUs

Between the 13-inch model and 14-inch models of the HP Envy x360 and the Yoga 7i, you're going to feel a performance difference. Although both of these systems use U-series Intel Core i5 and Core i7 12th-generation processors, one system has a higher wattage CPU than the other. In this case, the HP Envy x360 is using 9W CPUs. The Lenovo Yoga 7i is using 15W CPUs.

In the long term, the 15W CPUs in the Lenovo Yoga 7i will be a lot better for you if you plan to try out light gaming, or even light photo editing and video editing. If you look at our test results between the two units, you'd see what a higher-wattage chip can do for you. It tested better when we benchmarked it in software that uses multi-core performance more, like CineBench, as well as 3DMark.

For battery, though, 9W CPUs end up being better. The Envy x360 13-inch lasted us about 8 hours on a single charge. The Yoga 7i, meanwhile, only lasted about six hours and 30 minutes. That is with our everyday tasks, and the screen set to a comfortable brightness level.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022) Intel Core i7-1250U Lenovo Yoga 7i (Core i7-1255U) PCMark 10 5,183 5,453 3DMark Time Spy 1,484 1,774 Geekbench 5 1,655 / 7,425 1,694/8,370 Cinebench R23 1,671 / 7,931 1,763/7,315

We have yet to test the 15-inch Envy x360 and the 16-inch Yoga 7i. However, there is something we want to note. The 15-inch Intel version of the HP Envy x360 maxes out with Intel P-series CPUs, which run at 28W. The 16-inch Yoga 7i also has the same P-class CPUs but also has the option for Intel H-class CPUs, which run at 45W. These H-class CPUs are paired with Intel Arc graphics, as we get into next. It'll be better for gaming and other tasks.

Dedicated GPU: Nvidia vs Intel Arc on bigger models

You're not going to get a dedicated GPU in either one of the stock models of these devices. The dedicated GPUs only come in the larger 15-inch HP Envy x360 or 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i. Even so, the HP Envy x360 is using older Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs. On the Lenovo Yoga 7i, Lenovo opts for Intel's first dedicated mobile GPU, Intel Arc A370M.

We suggest you pick up the HP Envy x360 if you want a system with a better GPU. Although Intel's Arc graphics offer a jump from integrated Iris Xe and are paired with H-class CPUs, it's not that powerful for higher-end gaming. Nvidia's 20-series GPU will perform better for you, especially since it has 4GB of video memory.

HP Envy x360 (2022) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i: Which should you buy?

Overall, you should consider the Lenovo Yoga 7i. It is slightly more expensive than the HP Envy x360 — $879.99 over $839.99 for the stock models — but this 2-in-1 offers a much better higher resolution screen (with the exception that it isn't OLED) and better CPUs. You might only want to consider the HP Envy x360 if you want a better OLED screen and an included pen. Both 2-in-1s, though, are still great choices if you don't want to spend $1,000 on a new Windows 11 device.