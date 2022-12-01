The HP Envy x360 (2022) comes with a one-year limited warranty, but there's more here if you're willing to pay.

The HP Envy x360 is a Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 that's also one of the newest HP laptops under $1,000. What that means is that it has a lot of moving parts. The 360-degree hinge that supports the beautifully redesigned and more rounded-off chassis will take a lot of stress over time as you use your device. So, what happens if it breaks down due to an issue outside your own making? That's where a warranty comes into play.

Like many laptops, the HP Envy x360 comes with a one-year limited warranty as required by regulations in the U.S. If you want to boost your warranty, there is also an option to do so from HP with a paid plan, just like with the best HP laptops.

Why the HP Envy x360 (2022) has a good warranty

HP includes a standard one-year limited warranty with the HP Envy x360 (2022) model that will start on the date you purchased it. The full terms of the warranty are available on HP's website, but just know the limited warranty only covers the direct result of a manufacturing defect or failure. It doesn't cover any issues of your own creation, like damage caused by self-repair, accidents, natural disasters, power surges, and third-party products. Here's a look at some of the other things that HP says are not covered, just so you can be certain.

Keyboard and touchpad damage that is not the direct result of a manufacturing defect or failure.

Key button damage, ejected keys, and cracking.

Damage to the motherboard.

Damaged, burnt, or corroded internal components.

External chassis, panel, hinge, and bezel damage that is not the direct result of a manufacturing defect or failure.

Damage to DIMM or RAM sockets.

Missing pads on the motherboard.

Damage to component serial numbers.

Damage to pins.

Damage to the warranty seal, screw, or foil.

Damage to pins or ports, and damage to cables.

Damage to cable connectors or ports.

Damage to the panel.

External port damage that's not the direct result of a manufacturing defect or failure.

However, if you want to extend your warranty beyond that year or want coverage for additional issues, you can do so with an HP Care Pack plan.

Extend your warranty with HP Care Pack

Like Lenovo's Accidental Damage Protection Plan or Microsoft Complete, HP offers an extended warranty known as HP Care Pack. This extended warranty protects your new HP Envy x360 (2022) from the unexpected and the self-inflicted for up to three years. It also gives you answers to any technical questions that you might have via HP SmartFriend, along with theft protection. You can buy HP Care Pack for your HP Envy x360 online, and pricing starts at $130. Additional plan information is available through HP's website.

To answer the original question, the HP Envy x360 (2022) does indeed have a good warranty. You even can extend the warranty if you want to cover additional things beyond just hardware defects. Even outside the warranty and considering the fresh redesign and new 12th-generation Intel CPUs, The device definitely looks like one of the best laptops of 2022. You can buy one via the links below.