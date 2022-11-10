Looking for information on HP's latest 2-in-1? Here's an A to Z guide to the HP Envy x360 2022 model.

HP's Envy devices have always catered towards content creators and as one of the alternatives to the main premium Spectre lineup. In late 2022, however, HP is blending the line a bit between some of the best HP laptops. With the new HP Envy x360 2022 model, HP wants to give folks what it calls a "powerhouse" device, but with somewhat more affordable prices while giving the Spectre x360 devices more premium features.

So what changes did HP make to the Envy x360 2022 model? You'll get a new design, specs, and more. Here's a deeper look at it all.

HP Envy x360 (2022): Configurations, specs

Spec HP Envy x360 13.3 HP Envy x360 15.6 (Intel) HP Envy x360 15.6 (AMD) Processor Intel Core i5-1230U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1250U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i5-1240P (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1260P (up to 4.7 GHz, 18 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 16 threads)

Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)

Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz, 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (up to 4.3 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (up to 4.5 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) graphics with Intel Core i5-1235U chipset only

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) graphics with Intel Core i7-1255U chipset only AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 8GB

16GB 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 X 4 GB)

16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) 8GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 X 4GB)

16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD)

1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display 13.3-inch diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, 400 nits

13.3-inch diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 400 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), multitouch-enabled, 120 Hz, IPS, Low Blue Light, 300 nits 15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), multitouch-enabled, IPS, 250 nits

15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, Low Blue Light Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost Audio by Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost Webcam & mics 720p webcam with camera shutter and integrated dual array microphones HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones Biometric security N/A N/A N/A Battery 4-cell, 66 Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell, 51 Wh Li-ion polymer 3-cell, 51 Wh Li-ion polymer Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 1

1 headphone/microphone combo

1 microSD media card reader 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 HDMI 2.1

1 Headphone/microphone combo

1 multi-format SD media card reader 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A

1 HDMI 2.1

1 headphone/microphone combo

1 multi-format SD media card reader Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2),

Bluetooth 5.2 MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 MT7921 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo

MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E MT7922 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo Colors Natural Silver Nightfall Black

Natural Silver Nightfall Black

Natural Silver Size (WxDxH) 11.75 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 in 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 in Weight Starting at 2.95 pounds Starting at 3.75 pounds Starting at 3.93 lb Starting price $899.99 $849.99 $839.99

You can buy all models of the HP Envy x360 (2022) right now through HP.com with the links below. Pricing on the main 13.3-inch model starts at $899, and includes the Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

If you want the larger 15-inch model with an Intel chip, pricing starts at $849. For this price, you're getting the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Finally, there's a 15-inch model with an AMD chip, which starts at $839 and features an AMD Ryzen 5 5262U CPU, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

These are the listed retail pricing, but we've seen some sales since the launch. We recently noticed the 15-inch Intel version was on sale for $649, so be on the lookout for deals.

HP Envy x360 13 (2022) The 2022 HP Envy x360 is a portability-focused convertible with Intel 9W processors and a large battery, plus a 16:10 display that makes it great for getting work done. it's a great laptop for almost anyone. View at HP

HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (Intel) One of the 2022 versions of the HP Envy x360 comes in a 15.6-inch size with options for Intel P-series and U-series processors. There's also an option to add Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPU. View at HP

HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD) This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 is a 15.6-inch model with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It also comes in a Nightfall Black color. View at HP

What's new in the HP Envy x360 (2022)?

The new HP Envy x360 2022 model replaces the now outgoing 2020 Envy x360 models. You can see the big differences in the 13.3-inch model, which comes with newer 12th-generation Intel processors, and a new design that puts a 16:10 aspect ratio screen front and center.

Generally speaking, the design of the Envy x360 13.3-inch model is now a bit closer to that of what you'd see in the HP Spectre lineup. You'll notice slightly rounder corners, for example. The keyboard deck even has fewer keys on the right side, with HP removing the page down, page up, home, and end keys. It also bumped up the display resolution with a16:10 aspect ratio and a higher 1920 x 1200 resolution. There's also an OLED option that hits 2.8K resolution. You can get it for a small $60 upgrade from the $900 base model, which is quite affordable considering the best laptops like Dell's XPS OLED and other OLED laptops can be over $1,200.

Moving onto the processors, you'll get either 12th-generation Intel processors or Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The Intel chips on the 13.3-inch version are all Intel U-series chips, which pull 9W of power. The chips also have efficiency and performance cores for better multitasking and added performance compared to the 2020 models. On the 15-inch Intel version, you'll get similar U-series chips, but there's an additional option for the Intel Core i5-1240P, which has a higher 28W performance. You also can add the Intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U CPUs, and get RTX 2050 graphics. On the AMD model, you just get Ryzen 5000 series CPUs with no dedicated graphics.

Note that all models also come with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen. You can use this pen to ink on the screen, which attaches to the side of the device when you're done.

Common questions

Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have dedicated graphics?

The newer 13.3-inch model of the HP Envy x360 does not have dedicated graphics. Only the 15.6-inch Intel-based model has dedicated graphics. Even so, these are outdated Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPUs. You can now find laptops with RTX 30-series mobile GPUs.

Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have 5G or LTE?

There is no 5G or LTE option available.

Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have an OLED display?

Yes, you can get an OLED panel on all models. The 13.3-inch model has a 2880 x 1800 resolution OLED option. The 15.6-inch Intel and AMD model has a 1920 x 1080 OLED option.

Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have Thunderbolt 4?

Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch Intel models have two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 15.6-inch AMD model, unfortunately, does not.

What charger does the HP Envy x360 (2022) model come with?

The 13.3-inch model comes with a 65W charger. The 15.6-inch model with Intel CPUs comes with a 90W charger, and the 15.6-inch model with AMD CPUs comes with a 65W charger.

What colors does the HP Envy x360 (2022) come in?

The 13.3-inch model comes in a Natural Silver color. The 15-inch Intel model comes in Natural Silver or Nightfall Black. The 15.6-inch AMD model comes in Nightfall Black.

Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have a good webcam?

The 13.3-inch model has a 720p wide-vision webcam. Oddly enough, the bigger 15.6-inch models have 5MP webcams. So the answer to this question depends on which model you choose.

Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have Windows Hello?

No, there is no Windows Hello webcam, or Windows Hello fingerprint reader onboard these devices.