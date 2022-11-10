Quick Links
HP's Envy devices have always catered towards content creators and as one of the alternatives to the main premium Spectre lineup. In late 2022, however, HP is blending the line a bit between some of the best HP laptops. With the new HP Envy x360 2022 model, HP wants to give folks what it calls a "powerhouse" device, but with somewhat more affordable prices while giving the Spectre x360 devices more premium features.
So what changes did HP make to the Envy x360 2022 model? You'll get a new design, specs, and more. Here's a deeper look at it all.
HP Envy x360 (2022): Configurations, specs
HP Envy x360 (2022): Price, release date, availability
You can buy all models of the HP Envy x360 (2022) right now through HP.com with the links below. Pricing on the main 13.3-inch model starts at $899, and includes the Intel Core i5-1230U CPU, a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.
If you want the larger 15-inch model with an Intel chip, pricing starts at $849. For this price, you're getting the Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Finally, there's a 15-inch model with an AMD chip, which starts at $839 and features an AMD Ryzen 5 5262U CPU, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.
These are the listed retail pricing, but we've seen some sales since the launch. We recently noticed the 15-inch Intel version was on sale for $649, so be on the lookout for deals.
HP Envy x360 13 (2022)
The 2022 HP Envy x360 is a portability-focused convertible with Intel 9W processors and a large battery, plus a 16:10 display that makes it great for getting work done. it's a great laptop for almost anyone.
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (Intel)
One of the 2022 versions of the HP Envy x360 comes in a 15.6-inch size with options for Intel P-series and U-series processors. There's also an option to add Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPU.
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD)
This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 is a 15.6-inch model with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. It also comes in a Nightfall Black color.
What's new in the HP Envy x360 (2022)?
The new HP Envy x360 2022 model replaces the now outgoing 2020 Envy x360 models. You can see the big differences in the 13.3-inch model, which comes with newer 12th-generation Intel processors, and a new design that puts a 16:10 aspect ratio screen front and center.
Generally speaking, the design of the Envy x360 13.3-inch model is now a bit closer to that of what you'd see in the HP Spectre lineup. You'll notice slightly rounder corners, for example. The keyboard deck even has fewer keys on the right side, with HP removing the page down, page up, home, and end keys. It also bumped up the display resolution with a16:10 aspect ratio and a higher 1920 x 1200 resolution. There's also an OLED option that hits 2.8K resolution. You can get it for a small $60 upgrade from the $900 base model, which is quite affordable considering the best laptops like Dell's XPS OLED and other OLED laptops can be over $1,200.
Moving onto the processors, you'll get either 12th-generation Intel processors or Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The Intel chips on the 13.3-inch version are all Intel U-series chips, which pull 9W of power. The chips also have efficiency and performance cores for better multitasking and added performance compared to the 2020 models. On the 15-inch Intel version, you'll get similar U-series chips, but there's an additional option for the Intel Core i5-1240P, which has a higher 28W performance. You also can add the Intel Core i5-1235U or Intel Core i7-1255U CPUs, and get RTX 2050 graphics. On the AMD model, you just get Ryzen 5000 series CPUs with no dedicated graphics.
Note that all models also come with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen. You can use this pen to ink on the screen, which attaches to the side of the device when you're done.
Common questions
Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have dedicated graphics?
The newer 13.3-inch model of the HP Envy x360 does not have dedicated graphics. Only the 15.6-inch Intel-based model has dedicated graphics. Even so, these are outdated Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPUs. You can now find laptops with RTX 30-series mobile GPUs.
Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have 5G or LTE?
There is no 5G or LTE option available.
Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have an OLED display?
Yes, you can get an OLED panel on all models. The 13.3-inch model has a 2880 x 1800 resolution OLED option. The 15.6-inch Intel and AMD model has a 1920 x 1080 OLED option.
Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have Thunderbolt 4?
Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch Intel models have two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The 15.6-inch AMD model, unfortunately, does not.
What charger does the HP Envy x360 (2022) model come with?
The 13.3-inch model comes with a 65W charger. The 15.6-inch model with Intel CPUs comes with a 90W charger, and the 15.6-inch model with AMD CPUs comes with a 65W charger.
What colors does the HP Envy x360 (2022) come in?
The 13.3-inch model comes in a Natural Silver color. The 15-inch Intel model comes in Natural Silver or Nightfall Black. The 15.6-inch AMD model comes in Nightfall Black.
Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have a good webcam?
The 13.3-inch model has a 720p wide-vision webcam. Oddly enough, the bigger 15.6-inch models have 5MP webcams. So the answer to this question depends on which model you choose.
Does the HP Envy x360 (2022) have Windows Hello?
No, there is no Windows Hello webcam, or Windows Hello fingerprint reader onboard these devices.