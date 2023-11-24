HP Envy x360 15 (2023, Intel) $750 $1080 Save $330 The HP Envy x360 is a versatile laptop that can be used as a tablet thanks to its 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display. Packing 13th-generation Intel Core processors, it offers decent performance for everyday work. $855 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

Capable of switching between laptop and tablet modes on the fly, convertible laptops are flexible enough to be used for both productivity and entertainment purposes. Sure, they may lack the sheer processing capabilities powerful gaming laptops, but they offer the highest versatility out of all the laptops available on the market. While most companies have released plenty of 2-in-1 laptops in recent years, convertibles continue to cost an arm and a leg.

Luckily, we’ve seen huge discounts on laptops this Black Friday, and convertibles are no exception. The HP Envy x360 is a solid 2-in-1 laptop that's discounted by $265 thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal.

What’s great about the HP Envy x360?

The HP Envy x360 is a mid-range convertible laptop that offers a good balance between performance and battery life. This particular model is powered by an Intel Core i7-1335U, a 10-core, 12-thread processor that can handle most productivity tasks with ease.

The CPU is paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics, so you can run some of the less demanding games and applications on this laptop. As for the memory and storage, you get 16GB LPDDR4X RAM alongside a 1TB SSD for an all-round decent experience.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen display comes with the classic combination of 16:9 aspect ratio and FHD resolution. Weighing 4 pounds, it’s a bit on the heavy side. But at the cheap price of $855, the Envy x360 is better than most budget convertibles you’ll find in the sub-$1000 price range.