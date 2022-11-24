HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD) $500 $800 Save $300 HP's Envy x360 is a 15.6-inch convertible laptop with a ton of great features that aren't often found on a "budget" laptop, including top-firing speakers, a great keyboard, enormous touchpad, and slim build. It's currently down to just $500 at Best Buy during Black Friday. $500 at Best Buy

HP's Spectre lineup is its most premium offering, but the laptop manufacturer has made great strides in the last few years to catch its mid-range brands up in quality and performance. The 15.6-inch HP Envy x360, one of my favorite laptop of the last couple of years that I personally tested, was always relatively affordable, but Best Buy has blown the doors off with its Black Friday savings. This is one of the best Black Friday computer and laptops deals that I've so far seen, with the regular price cut by $300 for a total of just $500. This puts it in range of truly budget devices, though it's anything but. If you're in search of a 15-inch convertible (great for touch and inking), this one should be given a second look.

What makes the HP Envy x360 so great?

HP's lineup of Envy laptops is quite impressive, and it's a great alternative for those who don't want to pay the big Spectre brand prices. I used and tested this exact laptop last year, coming away with a good enough impression that I've recommended it to friends and family. At 15.6 inches it's larger than a lot of other convertibles, providing you with more screen space when multitasking. The touch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution and supports inking, giving you the option to jot down notes or sketch out ideas. And thanks to it being a convertible, you can rotate the display around 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes. The keyboard is comfy, the touchpad is huge, and quality top-firing speakers flank the keyboard.

This specific model has inside an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor (CPU), 8GB of RAM (that you can upgrade), and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD that's upgradeable after purchase if you need more space. This isn't the latest AMD CPU (it's one mobile generation behind), but it's still enough to easily handle productivity work, video streaming, and web browsing. The laptop is relatively thin, it's built to a high standard, and the Nightfall Black finish on the aluminum chassis just doesn't get any better.