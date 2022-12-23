HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD) $450 $800 Save $350 This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 comes with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. This 15.6-inch model also comes in a Nightfall Black color. $450 at Best Buy

We are just a few days away from Christmas, and it's getting crowded when heading to the mall or other retailers to try and find that perfect gift. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a great laptop, with a 2-in-1 form factor that packs plenty of power, the HP Envy x360 is probably going to be your best bet. Best of all, it's heavily discounted right now, knocking $350 off its retail price, bringing it down to just $450.

The HP Envy x360 features a beautiful 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5625U processor that is paired with 8GB RAM. It has 256GB of internal storage that offers fast read and write speeds thanks to its NVMe M.2 SSD drive. At this price point you're getting integrated AMD Radeon graphics, which should be enough for most daily tasks and might even be able to give your decent frame rates in some lower end games. For those that enjoy music,it comes with speakers that are tuned by the experts at Bang & Olufsen.

When it comes to the wireless connection, you'll get great speeds thanks to Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and when it comes to battery life, since this has a larger display, you might not get the longest time between charges, but at least the laptop can go from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes of charging. Of course, one of the best parts about the Envy x360 is its ability to transform, thanks to its 2-in-1 design. The next best thing is the price, coming in at just $450 for a limited time. While you can't have it delivered by Christmas, locals stores should have plenty in stock, making it a quick pickup item.