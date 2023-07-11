Source: HP HP Envy x360 15 (2023, Intel) $900 $1120 Save $220 The HP Envy x360 15 is a great Windows convertible. This top-end model is usually well over $1,000 but for Prime Day you'll get the speedy fast version with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for just $900. $900 at Amazon

Looking for a new Windows convertible this Prime Day? Now is the right time to shop. While supplies last, you can find a great Windows 11-powered convertible laptop like the HP Envy x360 15 for under $1,000 for one of the first times ever. The top-end model with an Intel Core i7-1335U CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD is now down from $1,120 to just $900, a savings of 20%.

What's so great about the HP Envy x360 15?

All Windows convertibles are not created equal, but there are a few things that we like about the HP Envy x360 15. The first thing is the massive 15.6-inch display. Coming in at a 1920x1080 resolution, you can spread your open windows across the screen and multitask. The display is also a touch screen, so you can use your finger to annotate documents and play games. Under the hood, meanwhile, this laptop has the latest and greatest CPUs. It's a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1335U CPU, along with 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. With specs like that, you can worry less about this device slowing down as you open more tabs in your web browser. We reviewed last year's model and loved it. Even as a 15-inch device, we found it portable, premium, and productive.

Why buy the HP Envy x360 15?

The HP Envy x360 15 is a really great convertible that won't set you over your budget. It's now under $1,000, and it is ideal for general productivity like browsing the web, and even watching movies. This is just one of many Prime Day deals you'll see on laptops. You can check out our full Prime Day laptop deals for more.