The second Amazon Prime Day event is here, and the deals are just as good as the first round. There are huge discounts on all kinds of devices that you're going to want to check out. From earbuds to gaming monitors to tablets, there's so much money that you can save. A big ticket category this time around is laptops. For anyone that's a creator, you're likely going to want to look at a 2-in-1 laptop and the deal on the HP Envy x360 has to be seen to be believed.

Normally, a laptop that good is rarely discounted. It's a laptop that was released earlier this year and can do so much. It has a large touch display and comes with a large amount of storage. If this sounds like something that might interest you, did we mention it's $300 off for a limited time?

Why you should buy this

This is a rehash of a previous iteration, but HP made some upgrades to it this year. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that's beautiful and easy to use. You can use it multiple ways, as it folds to be used in stand mode or tablet mode as well as like a normal laptop. It offers Intel Iris Xe graphics for the GPU, so the colors pop and look good on the large display. The 13th-generation Intel U-series processor allows you to handle a lot of tasks at once, giving you plenty to work with. It's fast and efficient, so your computer will keep up with you.

Normally, with a creator laptop, you may want to customize it to your liking. This offering on Amazon comes with a good amount of storage and memory. You'll get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is more than you might normally expect from a retailer. You can easily drop files from your PC to a second display, thanks to the seamless connectivity. This offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, giving you top of the line performance and streaming capabilities.

There's also a 5MP camera that makes taking video calls a breeze, showing clear and precise video. The HP Envy x360 has solid battery life, so you can take it with you wherever you need to go. So, the fact that this is down to just $900 is a steal, as it's typically $1,200. But the deal won't last forever, so make sure you take advantage of this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offering.