HP focuses on creators with new ZBook mobile workstations

Today, HP is announcing all new products from its Z lineup, including some ZBooks, some monitors, and even the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4. Specifically, the two new laptops are the ZBook Studio G9 and the ZBook Fury G9.

“Creative professionals want personalized hardware and software experiences that provide them the freedom to pursue their passions and create without their technology or location holding them back,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “Today’s Z by HP announcement blends cutting-edge technology with the versatility of a combined ecosystem to make every creative idea a reality.”

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

HP ZBook Studio G9 and ZBook Fury G9

HP’s ZBook mobile workstations are meant to be able to handle the most complex workloads. Both the ZBook Studio and ZBook Fury G9 come with Intel’s new 12th-gen processors. The ZBook Studio comes with up to a Core i9 vPro CPU and an NVIDIA RTX A5500 or a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti depending on your needs.

The ZBook Fury G9 is even more powerful. It has Intel new 55W HX-series processors, and either an NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU ot AMD Radeon Pro GPUs. With these new processors, HP is promising desktop-class performance, as they come closer to a standard S-series CPU from Intel.

Both the ZBook Fury and ZBook Studio will be available in June, with pricing to be announced later.

Monitors and a new dock

HP has two new monitors to announce today, the Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display and the Z24q G3 QHD Display.

If you’re looking for a 23.8-inch monitor with QHD resolution, HP has you covered here, especially since these come with a 90Hz refresh rate. They’re factory calibrated for sRGB and P3, and they have VESA DisplayHDR 400. The big difference between the two is that the Z24m G2 QHD Conferencing Display has a tiltable 5MP webcam.

The HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display is coming in July, with pricing to be announced later. The Z24q is coming in May, starting at $374.

HP’s new Thunderbolt Dock G4 adds an array of ports like dual DisplayPort, HDMI, several USB Type-A, and more. What makes it really interesting is that it comes in 120W and 280W variants, so it can charge your laptop faster if you need it. The Thunderbolt Dock G4 is coming in May, at $329 for the 120W model and $439 for the 280W model.