With Gamescom now in full swing, companies are queueing up to show off their latest and greatest products to interested gamers. HP spared no expense this year, going all-out with a range of different products to satisfy every niche. The star of the show was the new Omen PC, which HP states is the first one of its kind that you can customize to fit your needs.

HP announces a slew of new gaming products at Gamescom

HP revealed a wave of new products and accessories for Gamescom, so let's break them down one by one.

The HP Omen 35L offers customizable hardware

First up, we have the HP Omen 35L. This computer is what HP calls the "first customizable Omen gaming PC," as it allows gamers to pick and choose what goes into their computer. As it turns out, gamers really want the ability to tweak what's running in their rig:

96% of gamers prioritize performance when considering purchasing, 84% seek products that match their personal style, and 84% value the ability to upgrade and customize their rigs.

In response to this data, HP is building its new Omen 35L to play ball with "industry standard components," allowing gamers to tinker with the internals and upgrade at a later date. The PC itself will feature up to an AMD RyzenTM 7 8700G processor or an Intel Core i7-14700F, alongside a GPU up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

The Omen 35L with AMD Ryzen is available now at HP.com with a starting price of $1299.99, while the version with Intel Ultra processors is also available starting at $1369.99. Omen Components: will arrive in early 2025.

The HyperX Quadcast 2 and 2 S bring high-quality audio to the people

Everyone knows that gamers want their accessories to light up like a deep sea creature, and HP understands this all too well. It's releasing two microphones to handle the rising desire of Gen Z to be social influencers: the HyperX Quadcast 2 and the Quadcast 2 S. The latter is packed with over 100 aRGB LEDs you can tweak using the Ngenuity software.

But these microphones are more than just a shiny setpiece. The Quadcast 2 offers 24-bit 96kHz fidelity, while the Quadcast 2 S goes all-out with a 32-bit 192kHz fidelity. We crowned the original HyperX Quadcast as the best gaming microphone , so we have high hopes for its predecessor.

You can grab the HyperX QuadCast 2 at HyperX.com right now for $149.99, while the QuadCast 2 S is planned for a November release at $199.99.

The HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless is a perfect keyboard for both work and play

The final product HP has to show is the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless, a keyboard designed for gamers and professionals alike. HP is especially proud of how long the keyboard can go on a single charge, claiming that it can go for 80 hours with the backlight turned on, and a whopping 1,500 hours if you turn the lights off. The keyboard even has an ambient light sensor on it so it can adjust according to how dark your room is.

HP is also introducing new customization options for its keyboards. This includes a face plate and badge that you can pop off and replace with another. Best of all, HP has made these customizations work with the wired version, so you can enjoy them regardless of which version you pick up.

Unfortunately, it seems we'll need to wait a little while longer before we can get our hands on the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless, as it's planned to be released in October for $229.99. However, if you have the wired variant and you're interested in tweaking how it looks, you can grab the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Top Plate or the Badge Pack on the HyperX website for $49.99 and $24.99 respectively.