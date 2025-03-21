After the success of the Steam Deck, companies like Asus, Lenovo, and MSI have all produced handheld gaming PCs. With the market growing as much as it is, we're also seeing dedicated chips made for these from AMD and Qualcomm. However, one OEM that hasn't tried to compete is HP. Speaking with SVP and Division President of Gaming Solutions at HP Josephine Tan, it turned out that the answer is simple: Windows is bad.

Well, at least it's bad on a small screen. In fact, it's a pretty widely known fact. You can read just about any review of a Windows gaming handheld to find that out.

HP would make a gaming handheld under the right conditions

SteamOS seems like the right fit, or maybe a new kind of Windows

"If you look at Windows, I struggle with the experience myself," Tan said in a session at HP Amplify (travel and accommodations sponsored by HP!). "If I don't like it, I don't know how to do a product for it."

It's a fair point, and a respectable product strategy. HP isn't just going to make one because everyone else is. If it can't do it right, it's not going to do it.

Tan continued, "If I'm buying a handheld, I want a very simple setup. The minute I turn on my handheld, it will remember the last game I played. In the Windows environment, it doesn't.

But when asked about if she would be interested in making a gaming handheld running SteamOS, her response was very quick and very simple: "Yes."

Indeed, SteamOS seems poised to take over the gaming handheld market. With Lenovo announcing the Legion Go S with SteamOS at CES, we now live in a world where anyone can make its own version of the Steam Deck, rather than being stuck with Windows. Valve is even going to let you install SteamOS on any Windows device soon.

A different Windows shell could do it

And according to rumors, that's actually coming

According to recent reports, there's an Xbox gaming handheld coming later this year, which won't actually be made by Microsoft. It's going to be made by an as-yet unnamed OEM, but the point is, it's a different shell on Windows.

Right now, Windows gaming handhelds just run full desktop Windows, usually with some OEM app slapped on top of it as a launcher. It just doesn't work well. I was playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Go a couple of months ago and, mid-game, it just decided that I needed a controller firmware update.

If Microsoft were to put the Xbox shell on Windows, that could make a real difference.

"User experience is super important. That's the number one thing we consider when we enter the market," Tan reiterated. "The second thing we always ask ourselves is, how do we differentiate? I don't want to be a system integrator and just put things together. Anybody can do that."

HP has a number of assets that sets it apart, with Tan noting that it's the only one that does both the PC and peripherals. The company is in a unique position to put together an entire ecosystem picture, something that was a focus point of this week's Amplify event. Connecting an HP peripheral to your HP PC is going to be completely seamless, and that concept expands across the broader lineup, well beyond gaming.

It also has its new OMEN AI feature, which is going to analyze your device, peripherals, resources being used, and everything else it can to give you the optimal settings to play your game. That sounds like something you'd want in a device with more thermal restrictions, like a gaming handheld.

Microsoft has work to do

When Valve announced companies would be able to make their own SteamOS devices at CES, it was clear that Valve was ready to eat Microsoft's lunch. I asked someone high-ranking at the Redmond firm what they thought, and I got this really vague comment that I'm probably going to like what I see from the company later this year. Things are starting to add up.

Of course, this is about HP and how strong its gaming efforts are, despite not making a gaming handheld. But it speaks to a broader issue that despite solid hardware, the options for software on these things are not good.

But those software options are changing, whether it's a general release from Valve or something coming later this year from Microsoft. It's worth wondering if Alienware has been holding back for a similar reason, and if so, this market could be poised to heat up.