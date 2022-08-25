HP has a new Elite Dragonfly Folio convertible and a 4K webcam

Ahead of this year’s IFA event in Berlin, HP has announced the Elite Dragonfly Folio, the latest addition to the Elite Dragonfly lineup with a new convertible design. Plus, there’s a new 34-inch all-in-one PC for remote work, a new USB-C monitor, and a 4K webcam for those who need the best image quality possible.

HP Elite Dragonfly Folio

Starting with the highlight of the announcements, the HP Elite Dragonfly Folio is HP’s latest flagship business convertible, and it comes with a new design. The standard Elite Dragonfly actually used to be a convertible until this year’s iteration, and now it’s apparent why. The Elite Dragonfly Folio is a bit different, though. Like some of HP’s previous devices – such as the Spectre Folio and the Elite Folio – this one doesn’t have a 360-degree hinge. Instead, the laptop opens like a typical clamshell, and then there’s a second hinge that lets you bring the display closer to you, or lay it flat over the keyboard to use as a tablet. The laptop is also covered in a “leather-like”material, giving it a unique look and feel.

Specs-wise, the HP Elite Dragonfly Folio is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, so it’s every bit a high-end laptop as you’d expect it to be. On top of that, it has a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and it can be configured with up to a 3K2K OLED display, similar to the regular Elite Dragonfly G3. Of course, since it’s a convertible, touch support is a default feature, and there’s also an Elite Dragonfly Folio Pen, which attaches magnetically to the laptop and charges wirelessly, so you can easily jot down notes whenever you need to.

There’s a big focus on hybrid work with today’s announcements, and even though HP has been using great webcams for its premium laptops this year, the Elite Dragonfly Folio is even better. It comes with an 8MP webcam, enhanced by HP Presence, meaning you get features like auto framing and dynamic voice levelling for calls. It uses a discrete sensor for Windows Hello and one for the webcam itself, so image quality isn’t degraded by having a hybrid sensor. For mobile workers, you get the option for cellular connectivity, too.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Folio G3 comes in a 3.09lbs and it’s just 17.9mm thick, so it’s very portable. This design comes with the downside of not having a ton of ports, but you get two Thunderbolt 4 connections and a headphone jack, so you have options.

You can buy the HP Eltie Dragonfly Folio today, starting at $2,379.

HP 34 All-in-One Desktop PC

If you’re more of a fan of desktop PCs, the HP 34 All-in-One Desktop PC was also announced today, and it seems to be a more business-oriented version of the HP Envy 34 AiO. It comes with an ultrawide 34-inch display with 5120 x 2160 resolution, and it includes a detachable 16MP webcam with pixel binning, resulting in a 4MP image. This webcam can be moved around and placed on different parts of the monitor so you can have it in a more convenient position. Interestingly, you can even get a second webcam, and the PC supports dual video streams, so you can show off an object while staying visible on the video feed. The cameras also have features like keystone correction, meaning they can automatically crop into whiteboards to make presentations that much clearer.

On the inside, the HP 34-inch All-in-One Desktop PC is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors, plus it includes optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics for demanding workloads. You can also configure it with up to 128GB of RAM (or upgrade it yourself later), and the storage is also upgradeable. Storage can go up to 4TB with two SSD slots.

There are a ton of ports on this PC, too, including Thunderbolt 4, multiple USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and Ethernet. There’s also a Qi wireless charger built into the base of the screen, so you can keep your phone topped up while you work.

The HP 34 All-in-One Desktop PC is expected to launch in September, and it will start at $2,119.

HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam

For users who spend a lot of time on video calls and meetings, HP also introduced the new 965 4K Stream Webcam today. This is an 8MP camera capable of recording 4K video, and of course, enhanced by HP Presence, as well as features like keystone correction to crop around whiteboards or documents and make them clearer. The camera uses a 1/2.8″ Sony sensor and it has an f/2.0 aperture, so it should provide fantastic image quality. It also has a wide 100-degree field of view, so it should do pretty well if you want to have multiple people in the frame, too.

The camera also has a fairly wide degree of adjustments, with 360-degree swivel and 90-degree tilt support, so you can get it in the right position for whatever you want to present. There’s an included lens privacy cap, too, if you’re worried about someone spying on you.

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam is available today for $199.99.

HP Z32k G3 USB-C Display

Finally, HP also has a new business-oriented monitor, the HP Z32k G3 USB-C Display. This is a 31.5-inch 4K display – with a more typical 16:9 aspect ratio – and it’s using IPS Black technology. This is a relatively new type of IPS panel that offers a contrast ratio of 2000:1, double what typical IPS panels can offer, without sacrificing the viewing angles, as you would with something like a VA panel. This screen comes with support for DisplayHDR 400, and it also covers 98% of DCI-P3, so color reproduction should be very good.

While it works with a standard USB-C connection, the HP Z32k also leverages the power of Thunderbolt, supporting 4K 60Hz input and using a Thunderbolt 4 port for daisy-chaining to a second monitor. The USB Type-C connection also charges your laptop at up to 100W, and it lets you use the four USB Type-A ports and the Ethernet port on the back as if they were part of your PC.

The HP Z32k G3 will launch in November, and price isn’t known yet.