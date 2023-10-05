Key Takeaways HP unveiled the HP Envy Move 23.8 All-in-one PC, a versatile device that can be moved around the home and used for various purposes. It features a built-in battery and a QHD resolution display.

Gamers can also look forward to the release of new HyperX streaming products, including the HyperX Vision S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Interface, and HyperX Caster Microphone Arm. These products offer high-quality audio and video capabilities for streaming and gaming.

HP introduced AI solutions and hybrid products for the workspace, such as the Poly Studio Bundle and Bluetooth Direct from Poly, designed to enhance video conferencing experiences.

Also revealed are new printers.

At HP's Imagine event today, the company revealed over 20 new products and services. The products cover HP's AI innovations, consumer and gaming products, printers, and other workforce solutions. Of note, though, is the HP Envy Move 23.8-inch All-in-One PC. It's a new all-in-one PC that's designed to be moved anywhere and adapt to your setup, which is why HP is calling this "the world's only movable all-in-one PC." We take a look at everything you need to know about this all-in-one, and so much more.

Consumer products

HP Envy Move 23.8 All-in-one PC

Leading the list of consumer products is the HP Envy Move 23.8 All-in-one PC. This device is designed to be versatile since it can be a workstation, and also be moved around your home to be in shared spaces to be used for other purposes. It has a handle that allows you to lift it up and take it with you on the go in your home, and also a kickstand to adapt to your setup. The device even has a back pocket where you can store the keyboard that has a full-size touchpad. It isn't your average all-in-one since it has an integrated battery, and battery life is rated at four hours. The display onboard is a QHD resolution display with a 5MP webcam on the top, and you can configure the device with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1315U CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

New HyperX Streaming products

Gamers are getting a few new products from HP. There's the HyperX VIsion S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Interface, and HyperX Caster Microphone Arm, all of which were announced today. The HyperX Vision Webcam has a Sony Starvis 8MP sensor and can capture up to 4K video with a wide 90-degree field of view. It has an aluminum body and a magnetic privacy cover along with tilt and swivel functions. As for HyperX Audio Mixer, this is a solution to ensure quality audio and video when streaming and gaming, it has support for 24-bit/96kHz audio and direct monitoring. Its controls are super user-friendly controls since you get level faders for all three audio inputs, volume knobs for line and headphone outputs, and input and output mute buttons. Finally, with HyperX Caster, you're getting a tool-less spring-loaded arm for microphones and webcams. It's sleek and versatile. These products will be priced at $200, $180, and $120, respectively.

AI solutions and other hybrid solutions

For those in the workspace, HP launched the Poly Studio Bundle, Poly Studio R30+ Bundle, and Bluetooth Direct from Poly. These al are products designed for video conferencing in the workspace, and to make video conferencing easier. As for the AI solutions, there's HP AI Studio, which is a data science platform that has all the tools that data sciences and AI developers will need. These solutions are designed to simplify collaboration management, set up rapid projects, simplify team management, and help with predictable AI development. HP is also partnering with Nvidia and will be the first company to offer dedicated workstation solutions through the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform.

Other products

While we hit the highlights, there are tons of other things that HP announced during this event. There's the HP OfficeJet Pro, a printer for small businesses, the HP DeskJet all-in-one printer for the home that uses InstantInk, and the HP DesignJet which is designed for architecture, engineers, and construction pros.