HP’s Labor Day 2021 sales include discounts on Spectre, Envy, and more

With Labor Day approaching, it’s also time for companies to offer some big Labor Day sales. HP is one such company, and there are a ton of products being discounted, from laptops to desktops, monitors, and many other peripherals. There’s a lot to choose from, and if you’re in need of an upgrade, now is a great time to buy. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most notable deals HP is offering for Labor Day 2021. Most of these will last through September 11, though some are only available for specific periods within that timeframe.

We’ll split some of these deals up into categories so you can more easily find what you’re looking for. You can use the links below to jump to the category you’re most interested in.

Laptops

First off, let’s start with laptops. If you’ve realized at the last minute you need a new laptop for school, these deals make it a great time to buy. All of these laptop deals last through September 11, and they include some big discounts on the Spectre 14, which is one of the best laptops out there.

HP Spectre x360 14 ($170 off) Premium convertible The HP Spectre x360 14 is one of the best laptops you can buy today, with Intel's latest processors, 16GB of RAM, and a 3:2 display. All in a premium dual-tone design and now with a solid discount to make it even more appealing. $1,199.99 at HP

HP Envy x360 15 ($180 off) Premium at a reasonable price The HP Envy x360 may not be as visually stunning as the Spectre, but it packs similarly powerful specs in a relatively lightweight and thin package that still feels premium. For just $719.99, it's fantastic. $719.99 at HP

HP Pavilion x360 15 ($200 off) High-end specs made affordable The Pavilion x360 doesn't have all the bells and whistles of more expensive laptops, but with an 11th-generation Intel processor and 8GB of RAM, it's still a powerful laptop. And it's affordable, too. $549.99 at HP

HP Envy 17 ($230 off!) Powerful 17-inch laptop Need a big screen? This 17-inch HP Envy laptop comes with the latest Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD so it can handle any work you throw at it. And while it's officially $150 off, you can get it for as low as $1,049.99 right now. $1,049.99 at HP

HP Laptop 15z ($130 off) Affordable AMD laptop This 15-inch laptop may be unassuming, but it still packs the latest AMD Ryzen processors and 8GB of RAM, making it great for day-to-day work tasks. Plus, you can add a touch screen if you prefer using it as an interaction method. $419.99 at HP

HP Laptop 15t ($170 off) Affordable Intel laptop If you're not an AMD fan, this HP laptop comes with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, making it just as solid for school and office work, even without the fancy design. There's also a touchscreen option available if you prefer it. $579.99 at HP

If you’re not a big fan of Windows, HP is also discounting some Chromebooks for this sale. Only available through September 4 is the HP Chromebook 14a-na0010nr:

HP Chromebook 14a-na0010nr ($110 off) This HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, a solid starting point for young children. It includes Wi-Fi support, an HD display, and 13 hours of battery life, too. $199.99 at HP

Otherwise, most of the Chromebook deals fall in the second week of the sale period, from September 5 through September 11. However, there is one that’s already available and will last through September 11, and we’ve listed that first below.

HP Chromebook 14at-na100 ($110 off) For younger students With an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage, this is a solid Chromebook for younger students to get started with learningand school work. $219.99 at HP

HP Chromebook 14a-nd0097nr ($50 off) Extra performance If you're worried the Intel Celeron is a little too slow, you can get this HP Chromebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM for improved multi-tasking and overall performance. $329.99 at HP

HP Chromebook 11a-na0010nr ($60 off) Ultra portable For the very yound kids who have never had a computer, this 11-inch Chromebook is a great way to get them started. It's good enough for basic tasks and light enough to take anywhere. $169.99 at HP

HP Chromebook 11a-na0010nr ($60 off) Now with touch Children love getting their hands on anything they can, and this enhanced version of the Chromebook 11a lets them do just that. It has the same specs, but now comes in blue and it has a touchscreen for more intuitive use by kids and adults alike. $209.99 at HP

HP Chromebook x360 14a-ca0097nr ($50 off) Flip it around Want to use your Chromebook like a tablet? With the Chromebook x360 you can, and it's backed up by an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, giving you solid performance for basic tasks. $319.99 at HP

HP Chromebook x360 14ct-cc000 ($80 off) Leaning into premium Premium Chromebooks are rare, but this is pretty close. With an 11th-generation Intel Core i3, a Full HD display, and a premium design, this is one of the best Chromebooks HP makes. This deal makes it even more enticing. $539.99 at HP

Desktops

If you’d rather have a PC at your desk to connect to a monitor, there are some options available for you on HP’s Labor Day 2021 sale, too. They’re far fewer than the options available for laptops, but there are some good deals nonetheless.

HP Slim S01-aF0134z ($50 off) Slim entry-level desktop If you just need a basic home computer for browsing the web or printing documents, this HP Slim computer will handle that just fine. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 256GB SSD for storage. $399.99 at HP

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt ($100 off) Powerful desktop for everyday use Need extra performance? This HP Pavilion desktop comes with the latest Intel Core i5, making it powerful enough for more intensive tasks. It also has 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and a 256GB SSD. $599.99 at HP

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2155m ($100 off) Integrated Radeon graphics This is one of the rare desktop PCs that has a Ryzen desktop CPU with integrated Radeon graphics so you can do some light gaming. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G, 8GB of RAM, and lots of storage. $599.99 at HP

HP Labor Day 2021 Sale: Monitors

If you need an extra screen, HP has a bunch of monitors getting big discounts for Labor Day 2021. This includes more productivity-oriented ones and some gaming displays, too. Here are the deals worth looking out for. We’ll separate the ones available now from those coming later, starting with the ones live through September 4.

HP M24fw FHD Monitor ($50 off) 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor If you'd like to have a bit more space to work with, this HP monitor is a great place to start. It's a Full HD IPS panel and you can get it for just $159.99, $50 down from the regular price. $159.99 at HP

HP M27f FHD Monitor ($45 off) A slightly larger monitor Is a 24-inch monitor too small for you? This 27-inch variant is also available, and it's nearly identical aside from the size. With this deal, you can get $45 off and pay just $224.99. $224.99 at HP

HP M27fq QHD Monitor ($45 off) More pixels A Full HD monitor is fine, but upgrading to Quad HD can make a world of difference, making everything much sharper and freeing up space for more UI elements thanks to the increase in pixel density. $274.99 at HP

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor ($40 off) Extra sharp (and wireless!) When it comes to sharpness, it doesn't get much better than 4K. The HP U27 is an incredibly sharp monitor, and it also has an IPS display. In addition to the high resolution, this is a wireless monitor so you can project to it without any cables. $459.99 at HP

HP Omen 25 ($55 off) Basic gaming monitor For those trying to get into gaming, the HP Omen 25 monitor is a fantastic place to start. It's a Full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming, plus AMD FreeSync support and a 1ms response time. With this deal, you can get $55 off its regular price. $224.99 at HP

The following deals are available today and through September 11:

HP X27i 2K Gaming monitor ($95 off) 27-inch gaming monitor This large 27-inch monitor comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and Quad HD resolution, resulting in a sharp and smooth image in games. The 4ms response time isn't the best, but it's low enough for most gamers and games that don't require precise timing. $284.99 at HP

HP Omen 27i ($50 off) More pixels and more frames Looking for an upgrade? The HP Omen 27i comes with a large 27-inch display at Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, complete with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync support. Plus, it has a 1ms response time. $459.99 at HP

HP Omen X 27 ($145 off!) Super smooth For the ultimate gaming experience, this 240Hz Quad HD Omen monitor is one of the best options out there. With a super high refresh rate and FreeSync support, your games will look extra smooth. Plus, this is the biggest discount of any monitor on this list. $504.99 at HP

Finally, HP has some deals starting on September 5, just before Labor Day in 2021, and going through September 11:

HP M24f FHD Monitor ($45 off) 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor (in black) This model is nearly identical to the first one on the list, with a 24-inch Full HD IPS panel, but the rear of the monitor is black. This deal will only be available from September 5th through the 11th, and it gets you $45 off the original price. $164.99 at HP

HP M27fw ($50 off) Large and clear Like the previous model, this is a different color model of a monitor available a week ago. This 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor comes with a white back plate, but otherwise has the same modern design and features that make it a great basic monitor to get work done. $219.99 at HP

HP M32f FHD Monitor ($40 off) Even more space This is one monitor you can only get on this week, and it gives you even more space for activities. It's the same resolution as the previous two models, but larger, letting you see more apps or watch movies in a more immersive way. $269.99 at HP

HP X24i Gaming Monitor ($40 off) For beginner gamers If you're dipping your toes in high-refresh-rate gaming and you can forgo the fancy designs, this HP X24i gaming monitor delivers solid basics with a 1080p display and 144Hz refresh rates with AMD FreeSync Premium. $199.99 at HP

If you’re interested in any of these products, it’s a good idea to take advantage of the sale as soon as possible. You never know when products go out of stock, especially with some of the sales being very compelling. Whether you need a new laptop, desktop, or monitor, there’s something for everyone here.