Get up to $2,400 off HP laptops for Black Friday

HP is one of the top PC manufacturers in the world, and as you’d expect, the company has a whole range of PC deals for Black Friday. The good news is that there’s something here for everyone. Whether it’s a premium ultrabook like a Spectre x360 that you’re looking to grab on the cheap, a business laptop, or even a mobile workstation, you’ll be able top get a good deal on an HP PC today.

For starters, we’ve got the HP Spectre x360 13 for just $819.99, a $280 discount from its regular price. This is the company’s flagship consumer laptop, and as someone who has reviewed many in this series (including this one), I can easily say that this is my favorite laptop on the market. This model has a Core i5, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and it comes in Nightfall Black, Poseidon Blue, and Natural Silver.

But maybe that’s not enough power for you. Heading over to the mobile workstation department, the HP ZBook Power 15.6 inch G8 comes with an 11th-gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU with 4GB GDDR6. Normally over $4,000, this one is on sale for just $1,605.

That’s not all. There are lots of business PCs for sale. The EliteBook 850 G8 is just $1,040, which is $719 off of its normal price. There’s also the EliteOne 800 for $999, a $480 discount, but that’s an all-in-one instead of a laptop.

These are the deals that we thought were pretty exciting, but if you want to check out the rest of HP’s deals, you can find them here.