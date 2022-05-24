HP has new mainstream Pavilion laptops with a 90Hz OLED display

Last week, HP has its big spring premium consumer laptop announcement, and now it’s time for some new mainstream laptops. Today, the company is announcing the HP Pavilion Plus 14, and the Pavilion x360 14.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is, well, whatever you want it to be. You can get it with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H, so it’s offered with a full 45W CPU. If that’s too much, you can get it with a 28W P-series processor or even a 15W U-series chip. You can customize it for your use case. Graphics options include Iris Xe, NVIDIA GeForce MX550, and GeForce RTX 2050.

The other big thing to note is the 14-inch 16:10 display. It comes in two options. At the lower end, there’s an anti-glare, 300-nit 2,240×1,400 option. At the higher end, you can get it with a 2,880×1,800 90Hz OLED panel, which is a big deal for a mainstream product like this one.

OLED displays have individually lit pixels, so blacks are truly black, and without a backlight, colors can be more vibrant. It’s a feature that’s typically reserved for premium laptops, so it’s nice to see it making its way down the lineup. The product also had a 87.21% screen-to-body ratio.

Another thing making its way down the lineup is a 5MP webcam, which is coming to both the HP Pavilion Plus 14 and the Pavilion x360 14. This will get you 1080p video, but it also leaves room for Auto Frame, which can move the field of view around to focus on you.

It comes pre-loaded with HP Palette, which will let you cast your screen to an Android or iOS tablet, and then you can use it to draw.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is available starting on May 25, starting at $799. It comes in Space Blue, Warm Gold, Mineral Silver, Tranquel Pink, and Natural Silver, but only some of those are coming to the U.S.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 The HP Pavilion Plus 14 can be configured however you want it, with up to an H-series processor, RTX graphics, a 90Hz OLED display, and more. See at HP

The HP Pavilion x360 14

The HP Pavilion x360 14 doesn’t come with an OLED display. In fact, it’s still 16:9 with a 1080p resolution. It does, however, have optional 5G, and HP says that it supports almost all bands. That means that if you’re taking it on the go, you’re always connected.

It comes with Intel’s 12th-gen U-series processor, which is probably more practical, given the convertible form factor. It’s also got the same 5MP webcam with Auto Frame. HP Palette is there, but since this is a convertible, you can also use it to draw directly on the device.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 is coming this summer, and it will start at $599.