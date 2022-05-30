HP’s Memorial Day sale includes over $500 off the Spectre x360 16

Today is Memorial Day in the US, and if you’re taking the time off to do some shopping, HP has an ongoing sale that might be just what you need. The company is offering discounts on a lot of its laptops and desktop PCs, including its premium Spectre x360 and Envy x360 laptops, which are some of the best laptops you can buy today. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals you can still get today if you’re looking for a new laptop or desktop. Keep in mind that for most of these deals, the prices listed are only for the base model, and you can take advantage of the discount to also grab some upgrades if you want more performance.

Laptop deals

Starting with laptops, the highlights are naturally the Spectre x360 and Envy xx360 models, though there are some discounts on cheaper devices, too.

HP Spectre x360 16 ($560 off) The HP Spectre x360 16 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now, and with the ongoing discount, you can get it for just $1,199.99, and then get an additional 10% off with coupon code 10MDSHP at checkout, making it just $1,079.99. See at HP

HP Envy x360 15 ($352.50 off) The HP Envy x360 15 is a premium laptop that usually costs $1,159.99 if you want the Core i7 model, but now you can get it for just $849.99, and that also includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, Plus, with coupon code 5MDSHP, you can get an extra 5% off. See at HP

HP Envy x360 13 ($233 off) If you want something a little smaller, the Envy x360 13 is also discounted down to under $840, which also includes a Core i7-1195G7 with 8GB of RAM. With coupon code 5MDSHP, you can also savew an extra 5%, making it that much more appealing. See at HP

HP Envy 15 ($315 off) Convertibles aren't far everyone, and the HP Envy 15 clamshell is a powerful laptop with an 8-core Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics making gaming a real possibility. You can get $250 off, plus an extra 5% ($65) with coupon code 5MDSHP, making it just $1,234.99. See at HP

Omen 16 ($150 off) If you want to get more serious about gaming, then the Omen 16 is potentially your best option. With anm 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, this is a very powerful gaming laptop that usually costs $1,549,99. Now, it's $1,399.99, so it's a great time to jump in. See at HP

HP Pavilion 15 ($400 off) For those who want something a but cheaper, the HP Pavilion 15 is a great choice that comes in some very pretty colors, too. It starts with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, but it's not just $499.99 instead of $899.99, and you can configure itto make it even better. See at HP

Those are our highlights, but if you want to take a look at some other deals, here are some more options you might like:

Desktop/gaming Memorial Day deals

If you’re more so looking for a new desktop PC, HP also has some great options for you. Most of these are focused on gaming, but there are a couple of options that will fit in anywhere.

HP Envy TE01-2275xt ($450 off) Starting with one of the cleaner designs, the HP Envy is still a powerful machine with an Intel Core i7-11700 CPU and power NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, It's great for gaming and office work, and it usually costs $1,399, but now it can be yours for just $999. And if you want it even cheaper, coupon code 5MDSHP gets you an extra 5% off. See at HP

HP Envy TE02-0250xt ($350 off) With an even cleaner look, this Envy desktop gives you a 12h-generation Intel Core i5-12400 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, plus 8GB of RAM. Usually, it costs $1,299.99, but now you can get it for just $999. You can also use coupon code 5MDSHP to get an extra 5% off at checkout. See at HP

Omen 30L GT13-1265xt ($700 off) If you want a truly beastly gaming PC, the Omen 30L is that. With an Intel Core i7-11700K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, plus 32GB of RAM, gaming is a breeze on this machine. Usually, it costs $2,499.99, but you can get it for just $1,999.99 right now. And with coupon code 10MDSHP, that goes down to $1,799.99. See at HP

Omen 40L GT21-0350st ($450 off) With a bit more room to breathe, the Omen 40L is another powerful gaming PC, this one powered by the 12-core Intel Core i7-12700K and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, plus 8GB of RAM (upgradeable). It usually costs $1,799.99, but now you van get it for $1,499.99, plus you get an extra 10% off with coupon code 10MDSHP. See at HP

Omen 40L GT21-0126m ($450 off) This is an AMD version of the same PC; featuring an 8-core AMD Ryzen 5800X COU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, plus 16GB of RAM by default (also upgradeable). It's also discounted to $1,499.99, plus you get an extra 10% off with coupon code 10MDSHP, making this a very tempting deal. See at HP

Victus 15L TG02-0355z ($400 off) If you want an all-AMD rig, this Victus 15L model comes with a Ryzen 7 5700G processor plus discrete AMD Radeon 6600XT graphics for a solid gaming experience overall. It usually goes for $1,349.99, but it's down to $999.99. Plus, once again, you can get an extra 10% off with coupon code 5MDSHP, making this a very appealing machine for the price. See at HP

There are a few more deals to take advantage of, if you’re interested in something else. Here are some extra options:

Peripheral deals

If you also want to grab some peripherals, HP has discounted a few for its Memorial Day sale, too. Here’s a list of some other great deals you can get right now:

If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, whether that’s with a whole new PC or some new accessories, these HP Memorial Day deals. Arguably the best deal of the bunch is the spectacular HP Spectre x360 16 being so much cheaper, but there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. If you’re looking for a new laptop and you don’t care about prices, maybe also check out the best HP laptops overall.