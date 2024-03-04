Key Takeaways HP offers a rent-a-printer plan for $6.99/month, including a printer, ink, and 24/7 support to ease printing frustrations.

Plan requires 2-year commitment, cancellation fees, and limits on monthly page printing, but can be upgraded for additional cost.

HP's rental plan competes with printing services, offering convenience for occasional users in need of printed materials.

Sometimes, it feels like printers are less of an essential computer accessory and more like a necessary evil. Between the printer jams, the ink demands, and every error under the sun, people aren't as excited to own a printer as they once were. However, HP wants to change that with a rental plan that contains a printer, ink refills, and a support line to help you with your printing woes.

Related HP Omen Transcend 14: Everything you need to know about this thin gaming laptop Thin and lightweight, the new HP Omen Transcend 14 is a lot different from your typical gaming laptop

HP's new rent-a-printer plan

Image Credit: HP

As reported by The Verge, you can now subscribe to the HP All-In Plan. HP states that, for $6.99 a month, you get a printer with which you can start printing immediately. Once one of the ink cartridges starts getting low, it beams a message back to HQ and gets a replacement sent to your door automatically. Plus, it grants you access to a 24/7 support line to help you with your error messages. In short, the plan aims to fix as many woes people have with printers as it can while being cheap enough to be a good printer for students.

Peel back the advertising copy, and you'll find the catches. For one, you have to subscribe for two years straight, and while you do have a 30-day grace period to return your printer, canceling afterward can incur a cancellation fee of up to $270 depending on your printer model. Second, $6.99 gets you the basic printer, with the option to upgrade to more powerful models for a higher fee. And to top it off, $6.99 will only let you print 20 pages a month; you can either pay extra for more pages per month or shell out $1 per 10-15 pages over your allowance. Thankfully, HP lets you roll over unused pages to the next month.

The website doesn't explicitly state what happens once your 2-year payment plan runs out. It states that it will give you the option to upgrade after your 2 years are up, but if you cancel the offer, there's a very good chance HP will ask for its printer back. If this is true, we'll have to see how people who don't already own a printer feel about these rental plans. While HP is doing a good job trying to minimize the stress that comes with printers, it competes with services that print and send the items to you. These services feel a lot more beneficial for someone who needs something printed, but can't justify paying for a printer.