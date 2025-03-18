Summary HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptops are AI powerhouses with Intel and AMD processors up to 50 TOPS.

HP OmniBook 3, 5, and 7 ranges offer laptops for all needs, from touchscreen capabilities to budget-friendly options.

HP OmniBook X 17.3-inch laptop is great for those who prefer a larger screen and Nvidia GPU over the flipping feature.

If you want to get more work done on the go and you're on the hunt for a new laptop, HP may have just revealed what you're looking for. The company pulled back the curtain on its new OmniBook range during the HP Amplify Conference 2025, and there's a lot to get through. So, let's hop into the range and see what was revealed.

The HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptops are an AI powerhouse

First up, we have the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop. This comes in both 14 and 16-inch variants and can flip around to become a tablet for even more portability. It's also great at handling AI tasks:

AI-boosted brainpower has arrived, fueled by an Intel Core Ultra processor and a built-in NPU up to 48 TOPS, as well as AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processor and built-in NPU with up to 50 TOPS . Supported by a personalized AI assistant, like Copilot+ PC experiences, you have the power and speed to work more and play harder.

If you're not bothered with the flipping feature, you can instead grab the HP OmniBook X 17.3-inch laptop. This scraps the tablet mode but comes with a larger screen and an Nvidia GPU.

The HP OmniBook 3, 5, and 7 introduce laptops for all walks of life

Next, we have the range of HP OmniBook 3, 5, and 7 laptops. At the top of the range is the OmniBook 7, which comes with 14, 16, and 17.3-inch options alongside a few flip variants. It doesn't seem to have the option for an AMD processor like the OmniBook X does, but you do get a bigger selection of Intel chips, including some that are more powerful than the X's. It also comes with up to 48 TOPS of AI processing.

If AI isn't your thing, you can give the OmniBook 5 a try. These cut down on the NPUs without sacrificing too much base power, coming with either up to an Intel Core i7 150U or a Ryzen 7 8840U, depending on which brand you prefer. The OmniBook 5 comes in either a 16-inch version or a 14-inch flip variant.

Finally, there's the OmniBook 3. This doesn't have the same touchscreen capabilities of the other models, and comes in a 14 and a 15.6-inch variant. However, this does make them the perfect pick for someone who doesn't want all the bells and whistles of the other models and just needs an affordable and reliable workmate to take to work or school.