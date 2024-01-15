CES 2024 showed us that there are a lot of amazing laptops to look forward to this year. HP is one manufacturer that went all out, as it refreshed several laptops and added new products to existing lineups, with the Omen Transcend 14 being one of the most notable.

Unlike most gaming laptops, the HP Omen Transcend 14 bears a more nuanced design without any gamer aesthetics besides an RGB-backlit keyboard. But don’t let its simple design fool you: this 14-inch laptop packs plenty of horsepower, with next-gen Intel processors and power-hungry Nvidia GPUs. Here’s everything you need to know about the HP Omen Transcend 14.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The HP OMEN Transcend 14 was revealed at CES 2024 and is available for pre-order on HP’s website. The base model, priced at $1,500, has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and an Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. If you want better specs, you can go for the high-end variant that bears a $2,250 tag and ships with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and an RTX 4070.

HP OMEN Transcend 14 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (8GB) Storage 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD RAM 32GB LPDDR5x RAM (7467MHz) Display 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution OLED panel with 48-120 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, and 0.2ms response time Battery 6-cell, 71 Wh Li-ion polymer

140W USB Type-C power adapter included Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4

1x USB Type-C

2x USB Type-A

1x headphone/microphone combo

1x HDMI 2.1 Webcam HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 (2x2)

Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Size (WxDxH) 12.32x9.19x0.67-0.71 inches (312.93x233.43x17.02-18.03mm) Weight 3.87 pounds (1.76kg) Price From $1,500

HP Omen Transcend 14 feature highlights

Compact and lightweight chassis

Gaming laptops and portability are words you won’t see in the same sentence. However, the Omen Transcend 14 manages to pack blazing-fast components into a compact and portable body. It measures just 0.71 inches at its thickest point, so it's about as thin as the new Dell XPS 14. At 3.87 pounds, it’s easily one of the lightest 14-inch gaming laptops on the market.

Powerful Intel Meteor Lake processors and Nvidia GPUs

Image credit: Intel

Intel’s Ultra Core CPUs are a major addition to this year’s laptops, and HP has outfitted many of its 2024 models with them. The HP OMEN Transcend 14 is powered by the top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, a 16-core, 22-thread processor capable of hitting max clock speeds of 5.1GHz.

Besides improving the battery life thanks to extra low-powered efficiency (E) cores, Intel’s next-gen CPUs also house a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It's designed for AI-driven workloads and promises to deliver solid performance when running generative AI applications locally.

On the GPU front, this 14-inch powerhouse features integrated Intel Arc graphics, but you can also get up to a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4070, which is good enough for playing most modern games at native resolution. And speaking of resolution…

Vibrant OLED display and solid battery backup

Indeed, the Omen Transcend 14 doesn’t provide multiple display options, but the 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED panel doesn’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to providing a solid visual experience. In addition to its buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the display has a variable refresh rate, which allows the laptop to modify the refresh rate on the fly, thereby getting rid of screen tearing.

Unlike the abysmal battery life on most gaming laptops, the Omen Transcend 14 is set to last a surprisingly long time. HP estimates its battery life to be in the 11.5-hour range. We'll have to wait to test it for ourselves (and real-world battery life is also way lower than manufacturer estimates), but thanks to the large 71Wh battery and the more efficient CPUs, the battery should last as long as HP claims in everyday tasks.

Where can I buy the HP OmenTranscend 14?

The HP Omen Transcend is available for preorder on HP’s website, and the company has set Jan. 29 as the expected shipping date. Third-party retailers like Best Buy have listed the ultralight gaming laptop on their websites and are expected to offer it for purchase in the next couple of weeks.