HP Omen 16 (2023) $1200 $1850 Save $650 This fantastic gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia's RTX 4070 graphics card. While it normally retails for $1849.99, it's now being discounted by $650, bringing it down to its lowest price ever during the holiday shopping season. $1200 at Best Buy (AMD)

If you've been looking for a great gaming laptop, look no further than the HP Omen 16. This laptop delivers when it comes to power and also features a sleek and subtle design that allows it to easily blend in with other consumer laptops on the market. While you might not need all that power all the time, it's great to have, especially if you're someone that's looking to buy a laptop for work and play.

With that said, this laptop normally retails for $1849.99 but can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks $650 off for a limited time. Furthermore, Best Buy is also offering some excellent financing promotions for this laptop when using the retailer's credit card, and it also has an extended return policy until January 13, 2024. So if you've been on the lookout for a great gaming laptop, this discount is going to be a great way to purchase it.

What's great about the HP Omen 16?

In addition to a powerful Ryzen 9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, the HP Omen 16 also has a beautiful and large 16-inch display with a resolution that comes in at 1080p and has a refresh rate of 165Hz. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and lots of storage with the laptop's 512GB internal SSD.

Of course, with so much power under the hood, you're going to need great cooling to keep things running optimally, and the laptop doesn't disappoint here with its Omen Tempest Cooling Technology with three-sided venting and five-way airflow structure that ensures the internal components are getting plenty of cool air.

In addition to excellent visuals, the laptop also provides great audio too with its dual speaker system that's tuned by Bang & Olufsen. You also manage to get a bit of flair with an RGB illuminated keyboard and will have excellent control thanks to the multi-touch trackpad with gesture support. There's a lot to love with this laptop, and you won't be disappointed. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale, because a deal this good won't last long.