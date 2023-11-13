HP Omen 16 $1400 $1850 Save $450 The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop has a vibrant screen, and a ton of graphics power under the hood with the latest Nvidia RTX mobile GPUs and is now priced well below retail with its $450 discount. $1400 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops can be expensive. But the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop straddles a fine line when it comes to value, backed by its slick design, powerful specifications, and discounted price. For a limited time, the laptop is being discounted by $450, which brings it down to its lowest price yet. So if you've been looking for a really good gaming laptop that's on sale, this is going to be for you.

What's great about the HP Omen 16?

As far as the internals, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. Furthermore, the laptop packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which is plenty for most games out on the market today.

The laptop also has a 16-inch 1080p 165Hz anti-glare display which is perfect for gaming. While you get crisp images and details, you're also getting a matte display which is perfect for bright lit areas. With plenty of power under the hood, the HP Omen 16 manages to keep things going at a steady pace with its advanced thermal solution that provides plenty of air movement to the components inside.

Of course, in addition to great video, you're also going to get great sound with the dual speaker setup tuned by Bang & Olufsen and featuring HP's Audio Boost technology. When it comes to other details, the keyboard has RGB lighting which can be customized, and the webcam delivers beautiful images for your video calls.

The laptop even has fast charging that can have it charge from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. Overall, you're getting a really good laptop here, and if you've been wanting a high-quality powerhouse of a gaming laptop, this model's going to be the perfect choice — especially when it's $450 off.