It's no longer enough for high-end laptops to focus on just one thing, like gaming. Many manufacturers have made changes over the years to ensure their devices appeal to a wider range of users. We can look at the Lenovo Legion gaming laptop lineup as an example, which has long since moved to taller displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, higher-end webcams, and generous connectivity with a rear port layout for easier cable management.

HP hasn't been as quick to redesign its gaming laptops as some other brands. When Senior Editor João Carrasqueira reviewed the HP Omen 16 (2022), he noted that its 16:9 display, 720p webcam, and middling battery life were stuck in the past. It had a strong focus on gaming that was less appealing to users who work during the day and play games at night.

I now have my hands on the Omen 16 model refreshed for 2023. Some key updates, aside from the expected CPU and GPU bumps, include a new 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, redesigned "trunk" for the rear port bank, better exhaust, improved fans, and a new 240Hz QHD display. After using the Omen 16 (2023) for a couple of weeks, it's safe to say it sits among the best HP gaming laptops available right now. Can it hold its own against the overall best gaming laptops on the market, though, and is it enough to be your laptop at any time of day?

Operating System Windows 11 Pro CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU RAM 32GB DDR5-4800 (dual-channel, upgradeable) Storage 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 83Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16.1 inches, 2560x1440 (QHD), 240Hz, 3ms, IPS, anti-glare, low blue night, 300 nits Camera Front-facing 1080p, IR camera, privacy shutter Speakers Two Bang & Olufsen speakers, DTS:X Ultra Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimension 14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches (369mm x 259.3mm x 23.6mm) Weight From 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) Keyboard Per-key RGB backlight, anti-ghosting Pros Steady high-end performance with no throttling

Per-key RGB lighting makes the keyboard pop

Chassis redesign is slick and offers better airflow

High-end 240Hz QHD+ display makes games look great Cons No more SD card reader

Screen has a 16:9 aspect ratio, could be brighter

Chassis is a fingerprint magnet

More pronounced performance drop on DC power $1150 at HP (Intel H-series) $1500 at HP (Intel HX-series) $1759 at Amazon

HP Omen 16 (2023): Pricing and availability

HP offers two tiers of customizable Omen 16t-wf000 models, as well as a number of pre-configured setups. The ones with Intel's 13th-generation H-series processors (CPU) and Nvidia RTX 3050 and 4050 laptop-class graphics cards (GPU) are more affordable. Displays max out at a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution at 165Hz, and there's no per-key RGB lighting option. The least you'll pay is $1,150 (on sale for $850 at the time of writing).

The second tier of customizable models features Intel's more powerful 13th-generation HX-series chips and Nvidia RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080 Laptop GPUs. A display with 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution and per-key RGB keyboard lighting also become available. This tier starts at $1,500 for a model with Core i7-13700HX CPU, RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), and FHD display at 165Hz.

HP's Omen laptops often see deep discounts; wait for a sale to maximize the value.

The model I have for review includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with a 145W TGP rating, 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The keyboard has per-key RGB lighting, and the display has a 2560x1400 (QHD) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. It costs $2,730 as configured at HP.

When you order the RTX 4080 GPU, HP will also add a HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless gaming headset worth about $120. HP purchased HyperX in 2021 for $425 million and has since been mixing its suite of products in with the Omen and Victus brands. One last thing to mention is HP's Omen Transcend brand. These are the most premium gaming laptops that HP offers, with a mini-LED QHD display option and an IR camera for Windows Hello. These usually start at $1,700.

You can also find the HP Omen 16 at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but you won't find as many configurations available. You'll find the best deals also at HP. HP's Omen laptops often see deep discounts; wait for a sale to maximize the value.

Design, ports, and keyboard

New trunk design makes ports more accessible

HP made some big changes to the Omen 16's chassis this year. The base portion of the laptop is about a third of an inch deeper than the 2022 model, and the lid's hinges are now set forward on the body. This leaves what HP call's a "trunk" at the back of the laptop, a look that has been popularized in recent years by other brands like Lenovo and MSI. Wide exhaust vents take up most of the space, with the ports — HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet at 2.5Gbps, USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), and a barrel charging port — in the middle. This keeps your less-touched connections out of the way when you're plugged in at a desk.

The sides have visibly larger exhaust vents to match the back. On the left are two Thunderbolt 4 and a 3.5mm audio jack; on the right is another USB-A port. HP removed the SD card reader from the Omen 16 (2023), a move against those using a PC for mixed-use. A decent Thunderbolt dock is the next best thing.

Elsewhere in connectivity, it leans on Bluetooth 5.3 and either an Intel or Realtek Wi-Fi 6E module for wireless connectivity (based on your config's other hardware). The M.2 Wi-Fi card is upgradeable after purchase, should anything go wrong.

HP does seem to have made headset pairing as easy as possible, but only if you're using a bundled HyperX headset (not available with all Omen models). A small module inside the laptop pairs the headset automatically whenever you power the PC, which saves you a port. I wasn't able to test the signal quality myself, but it's a neat way to get HyperX out there.

The all-black matte finish that HP uses on the chassis is nothing out of the ordinary, but that's not a drawback. It lets the keyboard RGB pop particularly well, and it makes the laptop look thinner even when sitting closed. An aggressive wedge shape on the bottom gives way to an enormous intake vent that's propped well off any flat surface. The laptop's lid, no longer adorned by the diamond Omen logo, has a trim badge with the brand's lettering instead. The laptop looks more professional because of that change alone. Just make sure you tuck a cleaning cloth into your laptop bag since the finish has a tendency to pick up smudges.

Build quality is just above average. There's no creaking when the laptop is handled and twisted, but the bottom panel feels loose in the center. The lid cover isn't particularly rigid either, and it seems like hard plastic was mainly used aside from the alloy keyboard surround. Everything comes together seamlessly, however, and the PC is smooth to handle.

The Omen 16's new port trunk makes cable management so much easier.

Sound comes booming from the dual speakers installed toward the front of the chassis on the wedge base. They're angled so that your desk doesn't muffle them, and they're covered by a large pinhole grille. There's another grille located between the keyboard and display, but it seems to be a thermal feature instead of hiding any more audio hardware.

Embedded into the laptop's top bezel is a webcam with a physical shutter. The move from 720p to 1080p is one of the big changes to the Omen 16, giving would-be streamers and collaborators a built-in tool more fitting for 2023. Video enhancements tied in with Nvidia Studio are available within the included Omen app. The camera's extra pixels provide more clarity, but I would still be looking at a better webcam if I was frequently streaming. The lack of an IR sensor for Windows Hello will be an annoyance for some.

Keyboard

The RGB shines

The keyboard hasn't seen any changes from the last generation. I'm still not a big fan of the flat, chiclet-style keycaps that HP uses, but I love the font and the overall layout. Navigation keys are clustered together off to the side for easy access, with shortcuts straight to the Omen or Calculator apps also included. My unit has per-key RGB lighting that shines through the key's lettering for a more premium look. This is all customizable through the Omen app.

I typed thousands of words on this keyboard without any issues. The oversized spacebar, deep travel, and firm actuation are all appreciated. Last year's Omen 16 had a larger touchpad that suffered from a hollow click, but that seems to have been remedied here. The touchpad is just a tad smaller, but it tracks without fault and has a firm click. The laptop is set up primarily for gaming, but the keyboard and touchpad are together also a win for anyone using the laptop for work.

Display

QHD+ at 240Hz with a 16:9 aspect ratio

My Omen 16 review unit has the upgraded IPS display option with 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 240Hz variable refresh rate, 3ms response time, and anti-glare finish. You have to step up to the more premium Omen Transcend 16 if you'd like to land a powerful laptop with a mini-LED display.

I tested the Omen 16's screen with my SpyderX Pro colorimeter, revealing 99% sRGB, 78% AdobeRGB, and 79% AdobeRGB color gamut coverage. These are specs in line with most mid-range gaming laptops. Your favorite titles are going to look full and colorful, and you'll have no issue with standard productivity work. However, the display will fall behind if you need to use it for a specialized task that needs better coverage in non-sRGB gamuts.

The high refresh rate and low blue light certification should, in theory, reduce eye strain, and the anti-glare finish does a great job of helping the maximum 340 nits (as tested) look brighter in well-lit and or sunny rooms. A bit more natural brightness would go a long way, especially since this is considered the top display option.

My biggest gripe with the display is the 16:9 aspect ratio. At a time when most major manufacturers have moved on to 16:10, HP is holding strong with the narrower look. Not only does this leave a large chin below the screen, but it also reduces the amount of screen real estate you have to work with. The ratio is less noticeable when gaming or watching videos; moreso when browsing the web or handling email.

Performance, battery, and software

Better cooling for the upgraded CPU and GPU

HP sent us a high-end configuration to test, with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD. This is about as high as the laptop's specs climb, though you can upgrade RAM and storage after purchase thanks to an accessible internal layout. I put this hardware through a stress test for 15 minutes to see how it handles heat.

While the hardware is all tuned on the go with AI to prevent throttling, the laptop still needs ample cooling to allow the CPU and GPU to run as freely as possible. The Omen 16's new cooling system — with improved exhaust venting and redesigned fans — seems to be up to the task. I ran a stress test for 15 minutes to see how the system handles a full load. The GPU hit 143W at peak (its maximum TGP is 145W) but evened out at 124W for the majority of the run. The CPU sat at about 45W, with core temperatures hovering between 68 and 75 degrees Celsius. There was absolutely no throttling during the stress test.

The Omen 16's new cooling system — with improved exhaust venting and redesigned fans — seems to be up to the task.

Fans topped out at 58.5dB during the stress test, in line or slightly above the fan noise from other high-end gaming laptops. This is a lot of power inside a slim chassis, but HP seems to have done a proper job on the cooling redesign. The exterior of the laptop never got too hot to handle, and most of the heat is gathered toward the center of the chassis.

I ran a bunch of synthetic benchmarks to see how this Omen 16 compares to the 2022 model, as well as some Lenovo Legion laptops that I recently reviewed.

Benchmark HP Omen 16 (2023), Intel Core i7-13700HX, RTX 4080 HP Omen 16 (2022), Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3070 Ti Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8), Core i7-13700HX, RTX 4060 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8), Core i9-13900HX, RTX 4080 PCMark 10 7,523 7,119 7,370 7,570 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,852 / 19,638 1,729 / 16,883 1,888 / 19,468 2,069 / 27,727 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 1,845 / 14,464 1,780 / 12,587 1,832 / 14,990 2,074 / 20,806 Geekbench 6 (single / multi) 2,519 / 14,119 N/A 2,480 / 13,524 2,760 / 16,745 3DMark Time Spy 16,740 11,159 11,031 17,722 3DMark Time Spy Extreme 7,589 5,537 5,167 8,892

Not listed in the table above are the SSD's performance numbers. An SK hynix drive is on board, hitting 7,138MB/s read and 6,414MB/s write speeds. It's good to see that HP isn't skimping on storage speed since it's a crucial aspect of any gaming laptop.

As with most gaming laptops running this level of hardware, you're going to need an AC adapter nearby when you want to have some fun. The 83Wh battery lasted about an hour and 19 minutes in PCMark 10's Gaming rundown test with the system set to Performance mode. I also tested the laptop with a reduced 60Hz screen refresh rate and Balanced power modes. In PCMark 10's Modern Office rundown, the Omen 16 lasted three hours and 33 minutes under these conditions. I saw slightly better everyday battery life from the recent run of Legion laptops, but overall it's not out of the ordinary.

The HP Omen 16's performance drops off significantly when running on battery power.

Performance on DC power is below what I expected. PCMark 10's standard test for full-system performance fell to 5,942 on battery power from the 7,523 AC power score. Carrasqueira called out this same occurrence in his Omen 16 (2022) review. Bottom line? Stick with AC power when going about intensive tasks; HP has tuned the laptop to be a beast when plugged in.

Here's a look at how the Omen 16 (2023) fares in standard gaming situations. Note that the Legion Pro 5 has an RTX 4070, while the Legion Pro 5i has an RTX 4060. The RTX 4080 does a lot of heavy lifting in these benchmarks, but the Core i7-13700HX is no slouch.

Game Graphics setting HP Omen 16 (2023) Average frame rate (QHD) Legion Pro 5 (Gen 8) Average frame rate (QHD+) Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) Average frame rate (QHD+) Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultra (favor quality) / No DLSS 87 FPS 66 FPS 58 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultra (favor quality) / DLSS Performance 109 FPS 90 FPS 82 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider Highest / No DLSS 148 FPS 94 FPS 96 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider Highest / DLSS Performance 168 FPS 157 FPS 146 FPS Far Cry 5 Ultra / No DLSS 103 FPS 104 FPS 93 FPS

The screen's 240Hz refresh rate isn't really pushed with these titles, but you should be able to get close with less intensive games. All games look phenomenal on the system, and I had no problems running through my catalog.

Part of the Omen app is reserved for automatic game tuning powered by Nvidia. You can also set the system up to boost performance whenever it senses a game, closing thirsty background processes to maximize power for fun. The app has worked well so far, though I wish it was a bit easier to get into the system performance options when it loads.

Should you buy the HP Omen 16 (2023)?

You should buy the HP Omen 16 (2023) if:

You need a laptop that's mainly used for gaming

You're looking for an excellent value

You want a system that can handle all modern titles at smooth framerates

You should not buy the HP Omen 16 (2023) if:

You're in need of a laptop that can handle other tasks (like creative work) equally well

You want the best battery life possible from a gaming laptop

You want a 4K display

HP's Omen 16 was refreshed this year with more of a focus on delivering a quality PC gaming experience while also being able to keep up with the other demands of modern users. The 1080p camera and tuned mics are better suited for game streaming and video collaboration; the keyboard is set up to accommodate those who type all day; and the screen's anti-glare finish can deal with office lighting. Just don't try using it outdoors. I really do love the look of this laptop, and I'm glad that HP redesigned the chassis for better airflow. It looks more modern, and the trunk allows for your key ports to remain out of the way during use at a desk.

But HP also took some steps backward. The SD card reader was removed, battery life has suffered, the screen is still using a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it's physically larger.

Some won't be able to live with these shortcomings, but the Omen 16 offers excellent value at $1,500 for the introductory model. Performance is unthrottled thanks to automatic AI tuning, the laptop keeps its cool with redesigned venting and fans, and the 240Hz QHD screen can easily keep up with the killer GPU power. If we look at a similar model from the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) series, you're on the hook for about $1,860 before any discounts. The extra $360 at Lenovo does get you a QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, but that's only a $40 premium on the Omen 16.

Whether the Omen 16 is for you — like its 2022 predecessor — really depends on your priorities. HP made advancements this year in terms of ease of mixed-use, but it's still plain to see that it's set up first for gaming. However, HP offers frequent laptop discounts that can save you hundreds of dollars. So maybe that value is worth it.