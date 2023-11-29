HP Omen 16 (2023) $750 $1250 Save $500 A fantastic gaming laptop with plenty of power thanks to its Intel 13th Generation Core i5, 16GB RAM, and RTX 4050 graphics card. While this model normally costs $1250, it's getting a steep discount that knocks 40% off, dropping the price down to just $750 for a limited time. $750 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops can be expensive, but you don't always have to spend thousands to get a quality product. This HP Omen laptop comes with plenty of power thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card. Best of all, the price is incredibly affordable, thanks to a discount that knocks 40% off, bringing the price down to just $749.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop?

In addition to the specifications listed above, you're getting a beautiful and large 16-inch 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare coating, which makes it great for any environment. You're also going to be getting plenty of storage space with the 512GB internal SSD, and the Omen Tempest Cooling technology keeps heat in check with three-sided venting and five-way airflow.

Not only do you get great image quality here but you also get robust sound as well, thanks to speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Furthermore, you get excellent charging speeds, going from zero to 50% in around 30 minutes. Naturally, you're going to also get impressive connectivity here with HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Overall, this is a great laptop that's perfect for gaming, but also works well for creators too. So if you've been looking to purchase an affordable gaming laptop that really does pack a punch, consider the HP Omen with its impressive specifications, design, and value. You'll want to grab it while it's on sale, because this deal won't last long.