Cyber Monday is bringing the heat when it comes to the deals, with plenty of great discounts on some of our favorite laptops, PC accessories, SSDs, and more. With that said, if you've been looking to grab a new gaming monitor and need one that isn't going to break the bank, this HP Omen gaming monitor is going to be right up your alley.

For a limited time, you can grab this 27-inch gaming monitor for $190, which is $59 less than its original price. While the discount isn't steep, you're getting a lot of value here with a monitor that can perform thanks to its excellent specifications. Furthermore, you get a brand you can trust when it comes to quality and design that's not over the top. With that said, let's dive into the details of what this monitor offers.

What's great about the HP Omen 27q gaming monitor?

This HP Omen monitor offers a subtle design that's perfect for your gaming room or an office. The monitor comes with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, and offers plenty of performance thanks to its 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also has a 27-inch IPS panel with the viewing angles that are pristine, and colors that look good with 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3.

In addition to the above, the monitor also supports AMD's FreeSync technology, preventing graphical tears when things get when gaming. In order to ensure the best experience possible, HP has tested this monitor and ensures that it offers excellent compatibility with PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles. Those that like to customize the experience will be happy to know that the Omen Gaming Hub is on board, providing a seamless and easy way to dial in the settings to your liking.

Overall, you won't find a better monitor if you're on a budget, and with it's most recent discount, this becomes a no-brainer purchase for Cyber Monday. Plus if you're on the edge, Amazon offers its extended return policy that closes on January 31, 2024.