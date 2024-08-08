Key Takeaways The HP Omen 17 (2024) packs a punch with AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia RTX 4070 for solid overall and graphics performance.

This gaming laptop boasts a 17.3-inch display, but falls short in design and keyboard quality for the price tag of almost $1,900.

With good battery life, the HP Omen 17 (2024) is a winner for gamers seeking high frame rates and a big screen experience.

Things are getting ominous in the best way. The latest version of the HP Omen 17 has arrived and it’s got plenty of goodies in its bag for every kind of gamer. Kitted out with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 4070, the Omen is a solid mid-card contender that punches above its weight occasionally. The laptop also boasts a generous 17.3-inch display and plenty of ports to make it a formidable battle station. It also has a battery life of a little over five hours, which is pretty good for a gaming laptop.

However, as a 17-inch desktop replacement, it isn’t the lightest laptop in the land. It’s also not the most stylish laptop, but hey, some gamers like an understated rig. The display, while color accurate, could be brighter. And for an almost $1,900 laptop, I expect a better keyboard, particularly when it comes to RGB lighting.

But if you’re looking for a gaming laptop with a massive screen and a one-two punch in overall and graphics performance, the HP Omen 17 (2024) is a winner.

About this review: HP loaned us an Omen 17 for review. The company did not have input in this review, and did not see its contents before publishing.

HP Omen 17 (2024) Beefy body with specs to match 7.5 / 10 Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, the HP Omen 17 (2024) is for gamers who want high frame rates and a big screen. The bulky desktop replacement isn't the flashiest, but offers good battery life for a gaming laptop. The keyboard and audio could be better. Pros Good overall and graphic performance

Big, vivid display

Nice webcam Cons Weak speakers

Mushy, one-zone RGB keyboard

See at HP

Pricing and availability

The HP Omen 17 (2024) is currently available in several configurations. My review unit costs $1,870 and has a 3.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz of RAM, a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz, 3ms response time, IPS, anti-glare display.

The $1,000 base model drops you down to an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5-5600 MHz RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB of VRAM, and a 17.3-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144Hz, 7ms response time, IPS, anti-glare display.

Design and ports

Oh, how far the stylish have fallen. When HP first acquired Voodoo and launched the HP Voodoo Omen, it was a svelte, sexy beast of a laptop clad in an aluminum chassis with fire-kissed accents. Fast-forward to now, and I have a massive monstrosity swathed in black plastic sitting in my lap. And let’s be clear, I have no problem with a Big Betty laptop. But outside of the glossy Omen emblem on the lid and the RGB-backlit keyboard, the Omen 17 is a rather boring black slab. Not even the "designed and built for winning" motto on top of the left vent or the black embossed "017" on the right side of the palm rest could save it.

Even the undercarriage is underwhelming. The vent design is nothing but a large grid lattice of cubes over the actual grate. You’ve got two short black raised rubber feet in the front and one long one in the back. Some diagonal slits along the sides of the laptop reveal the speakers. The Omen’s most interesting feature is the top vent on the keyboard deck, which is a collection of triangles and bars designed to create larger geometric shapes.

Oh, how far the stylish have fallen.

At 6.5 pounds, 15.65 x 10.94 x 1.08~1.18 inches, the Omen 17 carries the heft and girth of an old-school desktop replacement. Similar machines, like the Alienware m16 R2 (5.8 pounds, 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.93 inches), Dell XPS 17 (2024) (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 7.8 x 0.58 inches), and Lenovo Legion 7i 16 (4.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.3 x 0.69 ~ 0.78 inches) are noticeably thinner and lighter.

The majority of the Omen 17’s ports reside in the back nestled between two rear vents. There’s a pair of USB-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and the AC power port. On the right, there’s another USB-A port with a lockjaw Ethernet port on the left with a headset jack.

Display, webcam, and audio

When it comes to gaming laptops, I prefer a glossy display despite the dangers of glare and reflections. When I’m gaming, I want every pop of vibrancy that I can get, but that’s just me. The Omen 17’s matte display isn’t bad. In fact, the 17.3-inch anti-glare panel reproduced 100% of the sRGB gamut. It wasn’t as accurate on the other gamuts, however, only reaching 78% on the Adobe sRGB and DCI-P3 tests and 72% on the NTSC gamut.