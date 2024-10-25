HP Omen 35L $2050 $2450 Save $400 This gaming PC not only looks good, but it's also packing some serious power with its AMD Ryzen 7 processor that's paired with an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super. Right now, you can save $400 from its original retail price, as it drops to its lowest price yet. $2050 at Best Buy

The HP Omen series are some of the best gaming PCs that you can buy. So it makes complete sense why the Omen 35L scored so high in our review, offering the perfect balance of style and substance. This particular model is available at Best Buy and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor that's paired with an Nvidia RTX 4080 Super. As you can imagine, this PC is going to be able to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. And while it normally comes priced at a whopping $2,450, you can now score $400 off in this limited-time deal, as the price falls down to its lowest to date.

What's great about the HP Omen 35L gaming desktop?

Let's dive into the specifications because that's going to be the most important part. As stated before, the PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor that's paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM. In addition, you also get 2TB of SSD storage, along with the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card.

What's great about this PC is that it uses standard components, which makes upgrading later on much easier. There's also an AIO liquid cooler that keeps things quiet, even in the most challenging situations. As you can probably tell, this PC isn't boring either, offering tasteful RGB lighting that can be customized.

This PC can easily handle any game that you throw at it without even breaking a sweat. And it should for its price. And while $2,050 isn't cheap, you're definitely getting your money's worth if you want something that's pre-built and plenty powerful. Just be sure to grab it while it's on sale because, at this price, the deal won't last long.